Trump says US ‘will run’ Venezuela until ‘safe’ transition; ‘ready for second, much bigger wave of strikes’

US President Donald Trump on Saturday (January 3) speaking at a press conference at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida, said the United States would effectively “run” Venezuela until a “safe” transition to democracy is secured, after Maduro is transferred to New York to face charges.

“We’re going to run it until it’s safe, until there is a proper transition to democracy,” he said.

Trump claimed that American forces carried out an “extraordinary” military operation in Venezuela’s capital, arresting President Nicolás Maduro and warning that Washington is prepared to launch a second, far larger strike if required.

‘Extraordinary military operation’ in Caracas Trump said the operation was conducted overnight in Caracas on his direct orders and involved US military force.

“Late last night and early today at my direction, the United States armed forces conducted an extraordinary military operation in the capital of Venezuela,” Trump said.

“Overwhelming military power, air, land and sea, was used to launch a spectacular assault — an assault like people have not seen since World War II.”

He described the target as “a heavily fortified military fortress in the heart of Caracas” aimed at bringing what he called “outlaw dictator Nicolás Maduro to justice.”

Maduro to face charges in New York Maduro has been arrested and will face criminal charges in New York.

Warning of a second, ‘much larger’ attack Trump warned that Washington remains ready to escalate militarily if developments on the ground demand it.

“We are ready to stage a second and much larger attack if we need to so,” Trump said.

However, he suggested such action may not be necessary given what he described as the success of the initial operation.

“We actually assumed that a second wave would be necessary but it’s probably not,” he said.

“The first attack was so successful that we probably don’t have to do a second.”

‘Venezuelan military capacities were rendered powerless’ Trump claimed the operation had neutralised Venezuela’s armed forces in a matter of hours.

“No nation in the world could achieve what America achieved yesterday,” he said.

“In just a short period of time, all Venezuelan military capacities were rendered powerless.”

He added that the mission was carried out without American casualties or equipment losses.

“Not a single American service member was killed, and not a single piece of American equipment was lost,” Trump said.

“We had many helicopters, many planes, many, many people involved in that fight.”

‘It was dark, it was deadly’ Trump also described the conditions during the raid, saying Caracas was plunged into darkness as the operation unfolded.

“It was dark — the lights of Caracas were largely turned off due to a certain expertise that we have,” he said, without elaborating.

“It was dark. It was deadly.”