Trump says US will stop $4 billion annual funding to Israel by year-end, claims deal with Netanyahu

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday (November 4) said Washington would stop providing $4 billion in annual funding to Israel after the end of this year, claiming he had reached an agreement with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to end the financial assistance.

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Trump said Israel no longer needed the money and argued that continued US funding had become a political talking point for Democrats and left-wing politicians criticising Republicans.

"Now, as far as paying Israel, Bibi Netanyahu and I have made a deal that we give Israel $4 billion a year, and we made a deal months ago that we're stopping," Trump said speaking to Fox News' Fox & Friends.

"We've already agreed that by the end of this year we won't be paying Israel. Now we'll help Israel if they need it," he added.

Trump also suggested that Israel could continue purchasing American military equipment.

"They can buy whatever they want. They can buy whatever they want. So can Europe. We make the greatest weapons in the world," he said.

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There was no immediate comment from Netanyahu's office on Trump's remarks.

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Why is Trump stopping US funding to Israel? Explaining the decision, Trump said Israel no longer required the financial assistance and argued that the funding was being used by political opponents to question the fairness of American support for the country.

"The left uses the $4 billion payment that everybody knows about, well it's no secret, as a signal of unfairness, and we can't allow that to happen," Trump said.

"We were giving them 4 billion, we are, but it gets cut off at the end of the year. Why? Because they don't need it," he added.

Trump's remarks come amid growing debate over Washington's financial and military backing of Israel, particularly following the Gaza war that began in 2023.

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What is the existing US military aid agreement with Israel? Under a memorandum of understanding (MoU), the US currently provides Israel with $3.8 billion in annual military assistance. The agreement is approaching its expiration in 2028, with discussions already under way on how Washington's assistance to Israel could evolve beyond that date.

Trump's reference to $4 billion does not precisely match the $3.8 billion annual military aid commitment under the existing MoU.

Trump indicated that Washington could still help Israel if required.

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