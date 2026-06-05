Trump says US will ‘win through diplomacy or military action’ against Iran, says deal not required to access uranium

US President Donald Trump said on Thursday (June 4) that the United States would prevail in its confrontation with Iran, whether through diplomacy or military action, as negotiations continue over a possible agreement to end months of conflict in the Middle East.

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Speaking to reporters in the Oval Office, Trump expressed confidence that Washington would achieve its objectives regardless of how the standoff concludes.

"We're going to win one way or the other," Trump said.

"It's going to be militarily or on paper."

His comments came as US and Iranian officials continue discussions over a memorandum of understanding aimed at ending hostilities and reducing regional tensions.

Military action could resume if US troops are attacked Trump also made clear that military operations against Iran could restart if American personnel come under attack.

When asked whether the United States might resume strikes, Trump linked any future action to the safety of US forces.

"If they killed US troops, it would be a good reason to do so," he said.

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The warning underscores the administration's position that military force remains an option even as diplomatic efforts continue.

Trump says US does not need a deal to access Iranian uranium Addressing Iran's nuclear program, Trump argued that Washington does not require a formal agreement to gain control of Iran's enriched uranium stockpile.

"We could get it right now. I don't think they could stop us if we wanted, but there's no reason to. It's entombed," Trump said.

The president did not elaborate on how such an operation would be conducted but suggested that Iran's nuclear materials are currently contained and not an immediate concern.

No plans to meet Iran's Supreme Leader — for now Trump said he currently has no interest in meeting Iranian Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei.

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However, he left open the possibility of a future meeting if negotiations result in a breakthrough agreement.

"If it happened ... I'd be respectful," Trump said.

The remarks indicate that direct high-level diplomacy remains a possibility despite deep tensions between Washington and Tehran.

Trump claims progress between Israel and Lebanon The president also suggested there has been movement toward reducing tensions between Israel and Lebanon, where fighting involving the Iran-backed group Hezbollah has continued.

Trump said he had spoken with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and claimed outreach had occurred regarding Hezbollah as well.

"I actually spoke to Hezbollah about it."

"I think progress is made. It's been going on for a long time."

Trump added that Lebanon deserved peace after years of instability and conflict.

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Ceasefire efforts face major obstacles Despite Trump's optimism, developments on the ground suggested little immediate progress.

Iran's foreign minister indicated negotiations remain stalled, while fresh violence erupted across the region.

On Wednesday, Iran launched missiles and drones toward Kuwait and Bahrain, resulting in casualties and injuries. Meanwhile, Hezbollah rejected a US-backed ceasefire framework announced by the State Department.

Hezbollah leader Naim Qasem described the proposed arrangement as unacceptable.

He said the group would not accept conditions linking its military presence in Lebanon to an end of the conflict or an Israeli withdrawal.

Israeli military officials also reported new rocket launches from Lebanon toward Israeli positions.

Strait of Hormuz remains a key issue A major sticking point in negotiations remains the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's most important energy corridors.

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Before the conflict escalated, roughly one-fifth of global oil supplies passed through the waterway.

Prolonged disruptions triggered renewed spikes in oil prices as inventories decline.

Trump has repeatedly argued that any agreement with Iran must address maritime security and freedom of navigation in the strategic passage.

Trump backs potential Zelensky-Putin meeting Trump also welcomed the possibility of direct talks between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Russian President Vladimir Putin after Zelensky recently proposed a face-to-face meeting.

"I'm glad that they're maybe talking about meeting."

"I think it would be great if they met. They should — get it done."

Trump suggested the United States had played a role in encouraging dialogue between the two sides.

Says both Russia and Ukraine must compromise While offering support for negotiations, Trump stressed that any peace agreement would require concessions from both Moscow and Kyiv.

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"They're going to both make compromises."

"I suggested those compromises, and you know, we've had a lot to do with it."

The president did not specify what compromises he had proposed but reiterated his belief that direct engagement between the two leaders could help move the conflict toward a resolution.