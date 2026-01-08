Trump says ‘Venezuela is going to be purchasing ONLY American made products’ with new oil deal money

US President Donald Trump declared on Truth Social that Venezuela will now exclusively purchase American-made products under a new oil deal.

“I have just been informed that Venezuela is going to be purchasing ONLY American Made Products, with the money they receive from our new Oil Deal,” Trump wrote.

He emphasized that the purchases would include agricultural goods, medicines, medical devices, and equipment to modernize Venezuela’s electric grid and energy facilities.

“In other words, Venezuela is committing to doing business with the United States of America as their principal partner – A wise choice, and a very good thing for the people of Venezuela, and the United States,” Trump added.

Capture of Maduro and wife Flores The announcement comes just days after a US strike in Caracas led to the capture of Venezuela’s former President Nicolás Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores.

Both were flown out of the country in a joint operation involving US intelligence agencies and law enforcement. They now face trial in the Southern District of New York on charges of drug trafficking and narco-terrorism conspiracies.

Interim leadership in Venezuela Following Maduro’s removal, Delcy Rodríguez, previously Vice President under Maduro, assumed the role of acting president.

US leverage over interim authorities During a press briefing, White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt highlighted the extent of US influence over Venezuela’s interim government.

“The Trump Administration is in close correspondence with the interim authorities in Venezuela. We obviously have maximum leverage over the interim authorities in Venezuela right now... Their decisions are going to continue to be dictated by the United States,” Leavitt stated.