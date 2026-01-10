Trump says Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado could hand him her Nobel Peace Prize during Washington meet

US President Donald Trump said on Thursday (January 8) he will meet Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado in Washington next week, and he suggested she intends to give him her Nobel Peace Prize — an accolade he has long sought but did not receive.

“I understand she wants to do that. That would be a great honor,” Trump told Fox News host Sean Hannity, referring to Machado’s 2025 Nobel Peace Prize, which she won for her role in advocating democratic rights in Venezuela.

However, officials from the Nobel Institute in Oslo have noted that a Nobel Peace Prize cannot legally be transferred once awarded, though laureates are free to use their prize money as they wish.

First meeting between Trump and Machado since Oslo award The planned meeting would be the first between Trump and Machado, who left hiding in Venezuela to accept her peace prize in Oslo last year. Her award was seen internationally as recognition of her leadership against the Maduro regime.

Trump has previously questioned Machado’s domestic support and political strength in Venezuela, saying the South American nation is not ready for fresh elections amid ongoing instability.

The meeting comes just over a week after US forces conducted a military operation in Caracas that resulted in the capture of Venezuela’s former President Nicolás Maduro — a major development in US–Venezuela relations.

Trump’s Nobel ambitions and Machado’s offer Trump has publicly expressed frustration at not winning the Nobel Peace Prize, calling it a “major embarrassment” for Norway that he did not receive the award. He blames the Norwegian Nobel Committee, alleging political motivations in the selection process.

Machado’s purported offer to “share” the Nobel with Trump stems from her remarks in interviews and praise of US pressure on Maduro.

Diplomatic context and Venezuela’s future The meeting is part of broader shifts in US–Venezuela relations after the coup‑style capture of Maduro and evolving diplomatic engagements. Interim leadership under Delcy Rodriguez remains in place, and the US has not fully backed Machado as Venezuela’s next president despite her recent prominence.

White House officials say discussions will focus on stability, political transition, and regional cooperation, though details have not been released.

