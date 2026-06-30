Trump says Washington Reflecting Pool restored, warns monument vandals of 10-year prison sentence

US President Donald Trump revealed on Monday (local time) that the Reflecting Pool in Washington DC has been in full operation for the past two days, and also informed the public that the government will be releasing water into the pool and fixing the damage which was done to the 'very expensive' waterproff matting.

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The US President also warned vandals against attacking monuments in Washington DC, saying that anyone caught will get as much as 10 years behind bars.

Trump in a post on his social media platform Truth Social, blamed 'Vandals and Radical Left SCUM' for the damage caused to the Reflecting Pool, saying, "The Reflecting Pool, which suffered great damage due to the Vandals and Radical Left SCUM that hate our Country, has been, for the past two days, in full operation. It looks beautiful! After July 4th, we will release the water, fix the damage done to the very expensive waterproof matting, with the use of sharp knives and muscle, including the 350 foot gash along its right side, and have it looking as good as it was two weeks ago, when it was absolutely PERFECT!"

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Also Read | Trump threatens lawsuit against ABC News for reflecting pool coverage

"This will all happen very quickly. Security is watching very carefully for the almost 70 other Monuments, Statues, and Fountains that we renovated throughout Washington, D.C. If anyone attacks any of them, they get as much as 10 years in jail. In any event, go check it out — The Reflecting Pool is magnificent! Thank you for your attention to this matter. President DONALD J. TRUMP," he also said.

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Notably, Trump's claim that vandals were responsible for the damage caused to the pool's liner, has been without evidence. Court documents filed this week show that the National Park Service reported to the US Park Police a 9 June incident in which a sharp knife or razor cut the pool’s new liner, Associated Press reported.

National Guard members and Park Police have patrolled the deck around the pool. The Associated Press verified that one man was arrested after touching the already-peeling paint. He said he wanted to examine the new coating, briefly touching a still-attached chunk, then letting go shortly after a park worker told him to. At one point this week, crews were seen adding fencing near the area, which the administration attributed to preparations for July Fourth celebrations.

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Washington's security challenges for America 250 American security agencies are setting up for an intense few weeks in office as the country celebrates its 250th anniversary of freedom.

The occasion comes amid rising political violence in the national capital, including recent firing incidents near the White House, and a president who enjoys being the centre of attention in public events despite repeated attempts on his life.

“It comes as no surprise to you that DC on a normal day is a target-rich environment,” said Darren B. Cox assistant director in charge of the FBI’s Washington Field Office at a recent press conference detailing the security preparations, as per an AP report. “We are prepared for any threats.”

With agency inputs