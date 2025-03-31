Iran arms missile cities after Trump’s ‘bombing’ threat, rejects talks, ‘all depends on America’s behaviour’ | 10 points

After threatening to ‘bomb’ Iran, Donald Trump on Sunday wrote to Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, to start talks on ending Tehran's nuclear weapons programme. However, Iran rejected the offer on Sunday saying that ‘It’s the behavior of the US that determines the future path of negotiations’. Meanwhile, Iran is said have “loaded all launchers” in its underground missile cities and is ready to attack
In 2018, Trump pulled the US out of an agreement to relieve sanctions on Iran, in return for curbs on its nuclear program. Now, in his second term, he has said he is open to talks on a new deal that could reduce the risk of military escalation.
Trump revealed in early March that he had sent a letter proposing talks to Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Meanwhile, he has pushed ahead with his "maximum pressure" program of additional sanctions and the threat of military action.
Deeply suspicious of the US administration after Trump's withdrawal from the original nuclear deal, Iran has refused to negotiate directly with Washington.
