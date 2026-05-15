Trump says Xi can ‘probably’ influence Iran — Top updates from US President's China visit

US President Donald Trump said that China can “probably” influence Iran, after he met his counterpart, Xi Jinping, during a state visit to Beijing.

In an interview aired on Thursday evening on Fox News' “Hannity” program, Trump said, “Xi probably has the ability to influence Iran” as Tehran and Washington struggle to reach a deal.

Xi privately offered assistance on resolving the war, though it was unclear what that would mean, given China's strategic partnership with Iran, Trump said in the interview.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story • 5 QUESTIONS 1 What did Donald Trump say about China's influence on Iran? ⌵ Donald Trump stated that China's President Xi Jinping "probably has the ability to influence Iran." He mentioned this in an interview after meeting with Xi in Beijing, suggesting Xi could potentially help in reaching a deal between Tehran and Washington. 2 Did China agree to stop supplying military equipment to Iran? ⌵ According to Donald Trump, Xi Jinping assured him that China would not provide Iran with military equipment. However, Trump also noted that Xi highlighted China's significant economic ties with Iran, particularly its oil purchases. 3 How might China help reopen the Strait of Hormuz? ⌵ Donald Trump indicated that Xi Jinping expressed a desire to see the Strait of Hormuz reopened and offered assistance if possible. Trump believes China's substantial oil purchases from Iran give it leverage to influence this. 4 What was discussed regarding Iran's nuclear ambitions? ⌵ Both Donald Trump and Xi Jinping agreed that Iran should not possess nuclear weapons. This point was mentioned in the White House's readout of their discussions. 5 What is China's role in the Strait of Hormuz situation? ⌵ China, being the largest buyer of Iranian oil, has a vested interest in the Strait of Hormuz remaining open. Trump believes Xi could use this economic relationship to influence Iran regarding the strait's status.

Trump also said Xi assured him that China wouldn’t provide Iran with military equipment.

He also told Fox News that the two world leaders have agreed that the Strait of Hormuz, effectively closed since the start of the Iran conflict, needs to be reopened to support global energy demands.

About 20% of the world’s oil flowed through the strait before the war started on February 28.

China is the largest buyer of Iranian oil, and Trump hopes Xi will use that leverage to prod Iran into a deal on US terms.

“He’d like to see the Hormuz Strait open," Trump said. "He said if I can be of any help whatsoever, I would like to help.”

The US president said Xi was also opposed to any implementation of tolls on vessels crossing the strait.

The US President said that he thinks that Iran’s current leadership is “actually much more reasonable in many ways.” — “Smarter than the first tier and the second tier who are no longer with us.”

However, Trump said he would not be much more patient with Iran. "I am not going to be much more patient," Trump said. "They should make a deal."

Here are the top updates from Trump's China visit: Trump said that China is interested in buying US oil. “They've agreed they want to buy oil from the United States” to reduce Chinese dependence on Gulf oil in the future, Trump told Fox News.

China, the key foreign customer of Iranian oil, bought small amounts of US oil before Trump imposed tariffs last year.

The United States expects China to sign up to buy "double-digit billions" worth of US farm goods, Trade Representative Jamieson Greer said.

China, the biggest foreign buyer of US soybeans, stopped buying them altogether last year after Trump hiked tariffs on all Chinese goods, turning instead to Brazil.

Trump told Fox News that he raised the issue of Visa wanting greater access to China's credit card market in talks with the Chinese. “I said, what about using Visa in China? For some reason, they were blackballed. Maybe that will come off,” Trump said.

Meanwhile, Xi reportedly warned Trump that their differences on the self-ruled island of Taiwan, if handled poorly, could hurtle the world's dominant powers toward “clashes and even conflicts,” according to Chinese government officials.

Trump and Xi are set to have more time together at Xi's official residence in Beijing on Friday before the US President returns to Washington. “I think he’s a warm person, actually. But he’s all business,” Trump said of Xi in the Fox News interview. “There’s no games.”