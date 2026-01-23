Trump seeks not third, but ‘fourth’ term as US president in new post: ‘Record numbers all over the place’

"Should I try for a fourth term?" US President Donald Trump asked as he floated the idea of running for another term, claiming "record numbers all over the place."

In a post on Truth Social, Trump, yet again, reflected upon his desire to run for another term as the US president. However, the US Constitution stands as the biggest hurdle in that path.

Trump has repeatedly hinted at running for more terms as US President, despite the US Constitution limiting a person to only two terms.

In November 2025, Trump, who is currently serving his second term in the White House, posted an AI-generated image of himself holding a sign reading "TRUMP 2028, YES!", captioned "TRUMPLICANS!".

The Trump Organization had also started selling hats that say “Trump 2028” and t-shirts that say “Trump 2028 (Rewrite the Rules).”

This was despite Trump admitting that he is constitutionally barred from seeking a third term. "If you read it, it's pretty clear," Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One while travelling from Japan to South Korea in October last year. “I'm not allowed to run. It's too bad.”

He had, however, reiterated his personal interest in more time in office. “I would love to do it,” Trump had said.

But why 'fourth term'? The President previously suggested that a hypothetical “third term” would actually be his “fourth term."

Last year, in a video, Trump was seen telling reporters that “in a way,” a third term would be a “fourth term because the other election, the 2020 election, was totally rigged.” Trump has repeatedly claimed that the 2020 election was “stolen” from him.

The Constitutional barrier The US Constitution prohibits Trump from serving another term; the 22nd Amendment reads: “No person shall be elected to the office of the President more than twice, and no person who has held the office of President, or acted as President, for more than two years of a term to which some other person was elected President shall be elected to the office of the President more than once.”

'Record numbers' and Trump's approval rating Despite his claim that he’s receiving “record numbers all over the place,” Trump's approval rating took a polling hit in the year since he was sworn in for his second term.

Only about four in 10 US adults approve of his performance in his second term, according to an AP-NORC poll from earlier this month.

As per the poll, about two-thirds of US adults continue to say the country’s economy is “poor.”

Meanwhile, a majority of voters—56%—disapprove of how he has addressed several major issues, including the economy, immigration, managing the federal government, and the cost of living, according to a New York Times-Siena poll released on Thursday.

Trump had described the poll as “fake” and “fraudulent”, “designed to harm him politically.”

Besides, more than half of US adults believed Trump has “gone too far” in using the US military to intervene in other countries, according to a new AP-NORC poll.

The poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research was conducted January 8-11, after Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro’s capture.