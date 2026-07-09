Trump seeks US Supreme Court rehearing on birthright citizenship, says ‘American citizenship not for sale’

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday said he would immediately seek a rehearing before the US Supreme Court on its birthright citizenship ruling, calling the decision a "miscarriage of justice," according to ANI.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump alleged that signs and billboards were being put up along the US southern border and in Mexico, advertising birthright citizenship with "deliveries starting at $4000," ANI reported. He claimed this practice would allow people to obtain US citizenship simply by paying for childbirth in the country, adding that billions of dollars would be illegally made through the "scam," with citizenship going to anyone willing to pay, and entire families eventually able to follow. He described the situation as "not sustainable."

Declaring that "American citizenship is not for sale," Trump said the Supreme Court's ruling was wrong and that he would be seeking a rehearing immediately, warning that the decision, if left unchanged, would "destroy America," as cited by ANI.

Donald Trump reiterates criticism at Roosevelt Library event Earlier, speaking at the opening of the Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library, Trump renewed his criticism of the court's handling of birthright citizenship, even as he praised other recent rulings that he said had restored presidential authority, according to the report. He said the provision was never meant for wealthy foreign nationals, but for the children of former slaves, adding that he believed the court had "got it wrong."

Supreme Court's 6-3 ruling on 14th Amendment The remarks came after the US Supreme Court, in a 6-3 decision, upheld the principle of birthright citizenship, affirming that children born in the United States to parents who are unlawfully or temporarily present in the country are entitled to automatic citizenship under the Citizenship Clause of the 14th Amendment, ANI reported.

According to CNN, cited by ANI, the court reaffirmed its earlier precedent in United States v. Wong Kim Ark, holding that children born on US soil to foreign parents are entitled to birthright citizenship.

CNN reported that one of the Trump administration's key arguments had been that the 14th Amendment required parents to be domiciled in the United States before their children could claim birthright citizenship, an argument the court rejected.

Writing for the majority, Chief Justice John Roberts said citizenship represented "the right to have rights, to freely participate in our political community," adding that the framers of the 14th Amendment had extended that promise to "every free-born person in this land," and that the court was upholding that promise, as quoted by CNN.

The ruling marks a significant setback for Trump, who had made ending what he termed "birth tourism" and tightening immigration policy central themes of his second presidential campaign, ANI reported.