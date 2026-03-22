Trump sends ICE to airports under Homan as TSA shortages worsen amid DHS funding deadlock

US President Donald Trump announced on Sunday (March 22) that agents from Immigration and Customs Enforcement will be deployed to airports starting Monday (March 23), with border czar Tom Homan leading the effort. The move comes as a partial government shutdown continues to disrupt airport operations across the United States.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump framed the decision as a response to staffing shortages affecting the Transportation Security Administration (TSA).

“On Monday, ICE will be going to airports to help our wonderful TSA Agents who have stayed on the job despite the fact that the Radical Left Democrats... are endangering the USA by holding back the money,” Trump wrote.

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He also praised Homan’s leadership: “THEY WILL DO A FANTASTIC JOB. The great Tom Homan is in charge.”

Trump’s announcement follows his earlier warning that ICE agents would be deployed if lawmakers failed to reach a funding agreement for the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

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Shutdown impact worsens airport conditions The ongoing partial shutdown, which began in mid-February, has left many TSA officers working without pay, contributing to staffing shortages and growing delays at airport security checkpoints.

Travelers across the country have been warned to expect longer wait times, with some airports already experiencing significant congestion.

TSA staff to miss pay Personnel from the Transportation Security Administration are set to miss a second full paycheck amid the ongoing US government shutdown, as lawmakers remain deadlocked over funding for the Department of Homeland Security.

Staff shortages disrupt travel The funding impasse has led to mounting disruptions at airports, with over 10% of TSA officers calling in sick on multiple days, according to Reuters. More than 400 workers have resigned since the shutdown began in mid-February, worsening staffing shortages and increasing wait times for travelers.

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ICE role raises concerns The Immigration and Customs Enforcement is being deployed to assist at airports, despite not being specifically trained for TSA’s security screening role. The move has drawn criticism from Democrats and civil liberties groups.

Musk offers support Elon Musk offered to cover TSA workers’ pay during the shutdown, citing the impact on airport operations, though no official response has been issued.

Uncertain path forward Lawmakers from both parties continue negotiations to fund DHS and end the shutdown, but no resolution has been reached. Until then, airports remain under strain, with uncertainty surrounding both staffing levels and the effectiveness of emergency measures like ICE deployment.