Subscribe

Trump set to unveil drug price reductions after Pfizer agrees to cut Medicaid prices for lower-income Americans

Trump’s drug pricing announcement comes after Pfizer agreed to reduce Medicaid prices in exchange for tariff relief. The US pays some of the highest prescription drug prices globally, and this move could mark a major step in reshaping US pharmaceutical pricing.

Written By Ravi Hari
Published10 Oct 2025, 10:28 PM IST
Advertisement
President Trump will announce plans to lower prescription drug prices on Friday, following a deal with Pfizer to match Medicaid prices for lower-income Americans to rates in other developed countries.
President Trump will announce plans to lower prescription drug prices on Friday, following a deal with Pfizer to match Medicaid prices for lower-income Americans to rates in other developed countries.(Bloomberg)

US President Donald Trump is scheduled to make an announcement on Friday (October 10) regarding plans to lower prescription drug prices, a White House official confirmed, though no further details were provided. The announcement is expected to take place at 5 p.m. ET (2100 GMT) in the Oval Office.

Advertisement

Pfizer deal paves the way

The forthcoming announcement follows a deal Trump struck last week with US drugmaker Pfizer. Under the agreement, Pfizer will reduce prescription drug prices in the government Medicaid program for lower-income Americans to match the prices it charges in other developed countries. In return, the company will receive tariff relief.

High US drug costs

The US currently pays the highest prices globally for prescription medications, often nearly three times more than patients in other developed nations. Trump has been pressuring drugmakers to align US prices with international rates, sending letters to 17 leading pharmaceutical companies in July demanding price reductions. He required binding commitments from these companies by September 29.

Advertisement

Pfizer leads the charge

Pfizer became the first major drugmaker to announce a deal following Trump’s letters. The deal is seen as a key step in the administration’s broader efforts to make prescription medicines more affordable for American patients.

This announcement is being closely watched as a potential turning point in US pharmaceutical pricing policy.

(With Reuters inputs)

Also Read | Melania says 8 Ukrainian kids reunited with families after talks with Putin
 
 
Stay updated with the latest Trending, India , World and US news.
Business NewsNewsUs NewsTrump set to unveil drug price reductions after Pfizer agrees to cut Medicaid prices for lower-income Americans
Read Next Story