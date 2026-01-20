Trump shares AI-generated map showing Greenland, Canada in US territory — check photos

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday once again reiterated his demand to acquire Greenland as he shared an AI-generated US map showing the region along with Canada in US territory.

Trump continues to push for his demand even as Greenland's party leaders rejecting his repeated calls for the US to take control of the island.

Trump shared two separate AI-generated posts on Truth Social. In a first post, he can be seen seated in a Oval Office along with a new map of the US, while NATO leaders including French President Emmanuel Macron, Italy's Giorgia Meloni, UK PM Keir Starmer and President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen are in attendance.

In another photo, Trump can be seen along with a US flag near a sign board — ‘Greenland - US territory. Est. 2026’ — in the presence of Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

View full Image AI-generated photos shared by Donald Trump.

Meanwhile, Trump had a telephonic conversation with NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte about Greenland and said that he would meet several parties in Davos.

“I had a very good telephone call with Mark Rutte, the Secretary General of NATO, concerning Greenland. I agreed to a meeting of the various parties in Davos, Switzerland. As I expressed to everyone, very plainly, Greenland is imperative for National and World Security. There can be no going back — On that, everyone agrees! The United States of America is the most powerful Country anywhere on the Globe, by far,” said Trump in a post on Truth Social.

Boosting the capabilities of US Military, Trump stated, “We are the only POWER that can ensure PEACE throughout the World — And it is done, quite simply, through STRENGTH!”

Later, in another post, Trump also shared a message by Rutte.

The message in full read: “Mr. President, dear Donald - what you accomplished in Syria today is incredible. I will use my media engagements in Davos to highlight your work there, in Gaza, and in Ukraine. I am committed to finding a way forward on Greenland. Can't wait to see you. Yours, Mark.”

Trump has claimed that if the US doesn't own Greenland, then Russia or China will take it over, and the US does not want them as neighbours.

However, Greenland's party leaders have said that they don't want to be Americans.