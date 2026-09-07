Trump shares AI image showing Intel stock price jump from $20 to $95, claims ‘hundreds of billions’ in gains for US

US President Donald Trump has shared an AI-generated image depicting himself day trading Intel stock from $20 to $95, while claiming he has made “Hundreds of Billions of Dollars” on stocks and other holdings for the United States.

Trump shared the image on Truth Social alongside a post in which he said: “I do this for our Country, not myself. I’ve made Hundreds of Billions of Dollars on Stocks, and many other type Holdings, for the U.S.A., not myself, and all I do is get criticized by the Radical Left Dumocrats. Very unfair, but what can you do!”

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Trump highlights Intel stock surge Intel shares closed at $95.80 on September 4 and touched $95.89 two days later, putting the stock nearly four times above its 52-week low of $24.05.

Trump has previously shared a similar AI-generated image featuring Intel stock. A post last September showed the company's shares moving from $20 to $30.

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The latest post comes amid scrutiny of Trump-linked investment activity and his public comments about companies whose shares have subsequently moved sharply.

Intel stake has gained on paper Government filings with the US Office of Government Ethics have reportedly shown accounts tied to Trump building positions in Intel and Dell Technologies before public posts about the companies.

The US government's reported 9.9% stake in Intel was acquired at $20.47 per share in August 2025. With Intel shares now trading near $96, the value of that stake has risen substantially on paper.

Dell shares have also gained sharply this year following his earlier public commentary.

Trump can trade stocks while President US presidents are not legally prohibited from trading stocks while in office. Trump has also not placed his assets in a blind trust, meaning he can potentially know what his asset managers are buying or selling.

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Trump's latest stock-related post was part of a wider social media spree on Sunday, when he published posts on Truth Social, many featuring apparently AI-generated images.

Trump floods Truth Social with AI images Several posts portrayed Trump in exaggerated action-hero roles. One showed him commanding giant futuristic robots with the caption “GIVE THEM NIGHTMARES”, while another depicted a fighter jet attacking Kharg Island with the words “Bye bye, Kharg.”

Other AI-generated images showed Trump as a Hulk Hogan-like wrestler, leading a Space Force command centre and appearing alongside former US President George Washington in the Oval Office.

Trump also shared an apparently AI-generated image of actor Robert De Niro holding a shirt reading “Trump is my president.”

AI images show US claiming territories Some of Trump's posts portrayed countries, territories and even celestial bodies as US possessions.

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One AI-generated image labelled the Strait of Hormuz as “NEW U.S. Territory”, while another depicted the Moon with the words “The Moon is Ours.”

Another image showed Lake Ontario labelled “Lake America.” The post followed Trump's executive order directing the federal government to use the name “Lake America” for the lake, a move rejected by Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, who said Canada would continue calling it Lake Ontario.

Trump shares Iran war imagery Trump has repeatedly posted AI-generated content during the ongoing US-Iran war, including images depicting Iran being destroyed and Trump portraying himself as the country's saviour.

He has also shared infographics about Iran's economy without verifiable sources. One chart claimed Iran's currency was “destroyed”, while another described Iran as a “Failing Nation.”

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More than six months after the US and Israel launched what they called “major combat operations” in Iran, there has been little indication that either side is preparing to return to negotiations. Iran's economy has reportedly contracted during the conflict, while inflation has surged to historic levels.