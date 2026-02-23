Trump shares cryptic post after Mexico drug lord El Mencho's killing, says 'it’s just not fair'

In a cryptic social media post on Monday, US President Donald Trump said, "We’re Winning too much, it’s just not fair! President DJT." His statement came hours after the Mexican military killed the most-wanted drug lord, El Mencho, and the US claimed it provided intelligence support in Sunday's drug raids.

Powerful drug lord Nemesio "El Mencho" Oseguera was killed in an operation by the Mexican military, leading to a wave of violence in various parts of the country. The 59-year-old was the leader of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel.

Advertisement

El Mencho was wounded in a clash with soldiers in the town of Tapalpa, in Jalisco state, and died while being flown to Mexico City, the army said in a statement. He had a $15 million US bounty on his head.

It was following this news that Trump hailed about “winning too much” in a TRUTH post on Monday (IST).

The Jalisco New Generation Cartel is one of the most powerful and fastest-growing criminal organisations in Mexico. It began operating around 2009.

Advertisement

According to the US National Counterterrorism Center, CJNG traffics drugs to Australia, Canada, Europe, Africa and South America.

US pressures Mexico In February 2025, the Trump administration designated the cartel as a foreign terrorist organisation. It had earlier threatened land strikes on Mexico if it didn’t step up its enforcement actions.

According to CNN, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum has come under intensifying pressure from Trump over the past year, as he threatens military intervention and higher import tariffs if Mexico fails to demonstrate concrete gains in curbing drug trafficking.

"The cartels are running Mexico, whether you like it or not. Not nice to say, but the cartels are running Mexico," Trump had said in January after the US had captured Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his wife on drug charges.

Advertisement

El Mencho's killing: 'US provided intellegence' Karoline Leavitt, the Assistant to the President and the 36th White House Press Secretary, posted on X, “The United States provided intelligence support to the Mexican government in order to assist with an operation in Talpalpa, Jalisco, Mexico, in which Nemesio ‘El Mencho’ Oseguera Cervantes, an infamous drug lord and leader within the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, was eliminated.”

She said El Mencho was a top target for the Mexican and the United States government as one of the top traffickers of fentanyl into the US.

Also Read | Who was El Mencho? All you need to know about killing of Mexican cartel leader

“Last year, President Trump rightfully designated the Jalisco New Generation Cartel as a Foreign Terrorist Organization — because that’s exactly what it is. In this operation, three additional cartel members were killed, three were wounded, and two were arrested,” she said.

Advertisement

“President Trump has been very clear — the United States will ensure narcoterrorists sending deadly drugs to our homeland are forced to face the wrath of justice they have long deserved,” she added.

“The Trump Administration also commends and thanks the Mexican military for their cooperation and successful execution of this operation,” Leavitt said.