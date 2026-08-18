Trump shares AI image calling Strait of Hormuz ‘NEW US Territory’ as Iran vows to keep waterway closed

US President Donald Trump has escalated his claims over control of the Strait of Hormuz, sharing an AI-generated image depicting the strategic waterway as “NEW U.S. Territory” amid mounting tensions between Washington and Tehran.

The image, posted by Trump on Truth Social on Tuesday (August 18), shows a blue map of the Strait of Hormuz between Iran and the Arabian Peninsula, with the waterway enclosed within a frame carrying the words “NEW U.S. Territory” in bold lettering.

Trump’s post comes days after he claimed that the United States had “total control” over the Strait, one of the world’s most important oil transit routes. He also defended the US maritime blockade targeting Iran, saying it had been effective and that oil prices were falling.

“We control it with the blockade,” Trump told reporters. “I like the idea of declaring it a territory. We have total control over the Strait.”

Trump said Iran could still pose a threat by placing mines in the waterway but maintained that the US blockade had significantly restricted Iranian oil shipments.

“The Strait is open, and the oil prices are coming down,” he said, while warning that Washington could take more drastic action if necessary.

Trump also claimed that Iran was facing severe economic and military difficulties, saying the country had “300 per cent inflation” and that its military was “totally defeated.”

Iran rejects Trump's claim Iranian officials have sharply contradicted Trump's assertions, maintaining that Tehran retains control over whether the Strait of Hormuz remains open to commercial shipping.

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said the waterway would remain closed until the United States fulfilled conditions agreed under a June memorandum of understanding.

“Until America's commitments in the memorandum of understanding—including lifting the blockade, releasing frozen assets, lifting oil sanctions, ending threats and military operations on all fronts, and other conditions to which America committed—are implemented, the ‘Strait’ will not be opened,” Ghalibaf said.

He accused Washington of violating the ceasefire understanding and warned that Iran was prepared to respond to further military action.

Ghalibaf also called for Iran's military and diplomatic efforts to work together in responding to what he described as an American “breach of covenant.”

“As we predicted, the enemy—who had accepted the ceasefire agreement out of desperation—quickly reneged on its commitments,” he said.

Vessel hit in Strait of Hormuz The latest exchange comes as maritime tensions around the Strait continue to intensify.

The UK's Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said a vessel travelling through the Strait was struck by an unknown projectile. The incident damaged the ship's engine room and left one crew member injured.

The remaining crew members were being assisted by the Omani Coast Guard, UKMTO said, adding that there had been no reported environmental impact.

Authorities were investigating the incident, while vessels operating in the area were advised to exercise caution.

June agreement collapses The dispute stems from the collapse of a June memorandum that had established temporary arrangements governing maritime traffic and US sanctions against Iran.

Under the understanding, Washington was expected to terminate its maritime blockade within 30 days. Tehran, meanwhile, had agreed to use its “best efforts” to ensure secure and toll-free commercial transit through the Strait of Hormuz for 60 days.

The arrangement subsequently unraveled after Washington and Tehran accused each other of failing to honour their commitments.

The US later reinstated its maritime blockade targeting Iranian ports and withdrew exemptions that had allowed some Iranian oil shipments under the temporary framework.

Iran has since demanded the complete lifting of the American blockade, the withdrawal of US military assets from the region and financial compensation for damages suffered during the hostilities before restoring unrestricted maritime transit.