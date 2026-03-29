Trump shares letter about ‘only way to Heaven’ as Pope Leo says ‘God doesn't listen to prayers of those who make war'

US President Donald Trump on Sunday shared a letter from an influential evangelist, Franklin Graham, in which the latter spoke about the way to Heaven. The letter, which was written in October 2025 in response to a comment Trump had made about him probably not going to heaven.

Trump shares Franklin Graham's letter In response, Graham, who has been a vocal supporter of Trump, said “If you accept that by faith and invite Him to come into your heart, you ARE heaven bound, I promise you.”

In the letter, Graham also praised Trump for his role in a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas and the return of hostages, citing biblical references to peacemakers.

“Your leadership is historic. This is an answer to much prayer. Jesus said, "Blessed are the peacemakers" (Matthew 5:9)-and Mr. President, that is what you are,” the letter said.

On Trump’s comment that he might not be heaven-bound, Graham said, “The only One who can save us from Hell is Jesus Christ. You can't save yourself, I can't save myself. Good works, prominence, success-none of these get us to Heaven. The only way to Heaven is through the shed blood of Jesus Christ.”

Graham urges conservative to unite for midterms Trump shared Graham’s letter days after the evangelist showered praises on the US President at the Conservative Political Action Conference, and urged conservatives across the US to unite ahead of the 2026 midterm elections to elect candidates who share the same values as the US President.

Graham noted that Trump will not be on the ballot in November, “but his policies are.” “We’ll only have one chance at this,” he said.

Graham also called for CPAC attendees to be a united front against the “Democrat socialist agenda,” which includes abortion and transgender rights policies. He said the agenda was “birthed in Hell” and stands against God’s word.

Pope Leo take indirect swipe at Trump While Trump did not explain the reason for sharing the October 2025 letter, it came hours after Pope Leo XIV, the head of the Catholic Church, made a reference to him, without naming the US President.

Pope Leo XIV, in his Palm Sunday Mass in St. Peter’s Square on Sunday, said that God doesn't listen to the prayers of those who make war or cite God to justify their violence, as he prayed especially for Christians in the Middle East.

“Brothers and sisters, this is our God: Jesus, King of Peace, who rejects war, whom no one can use to justify war,” Leo said. “He does not listen to the prayers of those who wage war, but rejects them, saying:

Quoting a Bible passage, Pope Leo added: “‘Even though you make many prayers, I will not listen: your hands are full of blood.’”

Pope vs Trump Pope Leo, the first American-born pope in the Catholic Church's history, has been a critic of the second Trump administration, including on war and immigration policies, labeling the ICE crackdown on migrants "inhuman" and "extremely disrespectful".