Trump shares mock-up of redesigned $100 note featuring his image and signature

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday (May 12) posted a series of AI-generated mock-up images of a redesigned $100 “federal victory note” featuring his own portrait and the phrase “God bless Donald Trump”.

The images depict a stylised currency note that appears to reimagine the US dollar with Trump’s face prominently displayed on one side.

Treasury statement on currency plan The US Treasury announced on March 26 plans tied to the 250th anniversary of the United States, stating that Trump’s signature would appear on future US paper currency alongside the Treasury Secretary.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent framed the move as part of a broader national milestone.

“Under President Trump’s leadership, we are on a path toward unprecedented economic growth, lasting dollar dominance, and fiscal strength and stability,” Bessent said.

He added: “There is no more powerful way to recognize the historic achievements of our great country and President Donald J. Trump than U.S dollar bills bearing his name.”

US Treasurer Brandon Beach also defended the proposal, saying: “As the 250th anniversary of our great nation approaches, American currency will continue to stand as a symbol of prosperity, strength, and the unshakable spirit of the American people under President Trump’s leadership.”

Expanding use of Trump branding The currency mock-up comes amid a wider pattern of Trump-linked branding across government and public-facing institutions.

The administration has already proposed or implemented several symbolic changes, including commemorative designs and naming initiatives tied to Trump’s presidency and the United States’ semiquincentennial celebrations.

Officials have previously floated designs for commemorative coins and passports that incorporate Trump’s image alongside historical national symbols.

Passport and coin designs under review The State Department recently revealed a proposed commemorative passport design for the nation’s 250th anniversary featuring Trump’s image alongside text from the Declaration of Independence.

A department official said the rollout would coincide with the US semiquincentennial in July.

Separately, the US Mint has published draft designs for commemorative coins, including a $1 coin featuring Trump’s face, as well as a proposed gold coin design approved by the Commission of Fine Arts.

Airport naming proposal Trump has reportedly sought to rename major US transport landmarks, including Washington D.C.’s Dulles International Airport and New York’s Penn Station after himself.

Federal buildings display Trump-themed banners A series of large banners featuring Trump’s image and slogans have been installed on key federal buildings in Washington, D.C., over recent months.

In February, a banner depicting Trump was displayed on the Department of Justice building.

In August, the Department of Labor featured banners reading “American Workers First,” alongside images of Trump and former President Theodore Roosevelt, who is often associated with early labour reform advocacy.

In June, the Department of Agriculture (USDA) displayed banners featuring Trump alongside former President Abraham Lincoln, with the slogan “Growing America Since 1862.”

TrumpRx platform Trump has also launched or endorsed government-linked initiatives carrying his name, including a prescription drug pricing platform titled “TrumpRx.gov,” aimed at helping Americans access discounted medicines.

Military and infrastructure proposals In December, Trump announced plans for the construction of what he described as “Trump class” battleships for the US Navy.

“As commander in chief, it's my great honor to announce that I have approved a plan for the Navy to begin the construction of two brand-new, very large — largest we've ever built — battleships,” Trump said.

The announcement was made during remarks at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida,.

Kennedy Center and Institute of Peace renaming One of the most contentious developments has been the renaming of the John F. Kennedy Memorial Center for the Performing Arts, which has reportedly been updated to include Trump’s name following a broader administrative overhaul of the institution.

The facility is now referred to in some contexts as “The Trump Kennedy Center,” a move that has triggered legal challenges currently underway.

Separately, Trump’s name has also been added to the headquarters of the United States Institute of Peace following administrative changes that involved restructuring its governing board.

National Parks Pass The Department of the Interior has announced that the 2026 “America the Beautiful” national parks pass will feature Trump’s image alongside that of George Washington, replacing traditional nature-themed designs.

The decision has already faced legal challenges questioning the use of political imagery in national park branding.

“Trump Accounts” branding Trump also signed into law the “One Big Beautiful Bill,” which created so-called “Trump Accounts” — investment savings accounts for babies born between 2025 and 2029.

Under the program, the federal government will seed each account with $1,000. The accounts are scheduled to launch on July 4.

“Gold Card” immigration proposal Earlier this year, Trump also proposed a “gold card” immigration program that would allow foreign nationals to obtain US residency benefits in exchange for a $5 million payment.