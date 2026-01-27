Trump shifts tone, says Tim Walz call ‘very good’ amid Minnesota immigration enforcement clash

US President Donald Trump said he held a “very good” call with Minnesota Governor Tim Walz and agreed to work together on immigration enforcement, marking a noticeable shift in his rhetoric toward the Democratic governor amid mounting controversy over federal operations in the state.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said Walz reached out to him to coordinate efforts in Minnesota and that the two leaders appeared to be “on a similar wavelength”.

“I told Governor Walz that I would have Tom Homan call him, and that what we are looking for are any and all Criminals that they have in their possession,” Trump wrote. “The Governor, very respectfully, understood that.”

“He was happy that Tom Homan was going to Minnesota, and so am I,” Trump said.

Trump said his administration’s focus remains on targeting criminals.

“What we are looking for are any and all Criminals that they have in their possession,” he wrote, adding that crime was already “way down” in Minnesota but that he and Walz wanted “to make it better”.

Sharp contrast with earlier attacks The conciliatory tone contrasts sharply with Trump’s recent attacks on Walz. As recently as Saturday, following Pretti’s killing, Trump accused Walz and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey of “inciting Insurrection”.

In a Truth Social post, Trump described the two Democrats as “sanctimonious political fools” with “pompous, dangerous, and arrogant rhetoric”.

Trump has also repeatedly criticised Walz over his handling of a fraud scandal in Minnesota and blamed Democratic leadership for unrest that has coincided with two fatal shootings by federal officers this month.

Walz confirms ‘productive’ call Walz’s office confirmed to NBC News that the governor held what it described as a “productive” call with Trump on Monday.

According to the statement, Trump agreed to speak with the Department of Homeland Security to ensure that state authorities can conduct independent investigations into the shootings of Pretti and Renee Nicole Good, who was killed earlier this month by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer.

“The President also agreed to look into reducing the number of federal agents in Minnesota and working with the state in a more coordinated fashion on immigration enforcement regarding violent criminals,” Walz’s office said.

Shootings spark backlash Pretti’s killing marked the second fatal shooting by a federal officer in Minneapolis this month, intensifying criticism of the Trump administration’s immigration crackdown in the state.

Senior administration officials initially portrayed Pretti as a threat, claiming he was “brandishing” a firearm and intended to “massacre law enforcement”. However, video evidence has since contradicted that account, showing Pretti legally carrying a gun and not threatening officers at the time of the shooting.

The administration has faced growing pushback — including from some Trump supporters — over its handling of the shootings and the scale of federal enforcement operations in Minnesota.

