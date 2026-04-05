Trump signals Iran deal before Tuesday deadline, warns ‘I am blowing up everything’ if talks fail

Donald Trump said the United States is engaged in “deep negotiations” with Iran and expressed optimism that a deal could be reached before his Tuesday deadline.

“There is a good chance, but if they don't make a deal, I am blowing up everything over there,” Trump told Axios.

Trump reiterated his warning that failure to reach an agreement could lead to major US strikes on Iranian infrastructure, the news outlet reported.

The remarks follow an earlier social media post in which he threatened to target power plants and bridges if Iran does not reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

“Civilians would support strikes,” Trump claims When asked about the risk to Iranian civilians, Trump said he believes those opposed to the government would back such military action.

“They are living in fear. They are afraid we are gonna leave in the middle of the war, but we are not going to leave,” Trump was quoted as saying by the outlet.

Mediators less optimistic about breakthrough Despite Trump’s confidence, mediators involved in the talks are less optimistic about an imminent deal, though efforts are continuing, the outlet reported.

Diplomatic sources said attempts are underway to secure at least a partial agreement that could delay the US ultimatum.

Indirect talks continue via multiple countries Over the past 10 days, the US and Iran have held indirect negotiations through Pakistan, Egypt and Turkey.

Discussions have also included text message exchanges between Trump’s advisers and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.

“No significant progress has been made,” according to Axios.

“You never get to the finish line” with Iran Trump said negotiations were progressing but expressed frustration with delays from Tehran.

“The negotiations are going well, but you never get to the finish line with the Iranians,” he said.

He added that the US was close to direct talks days ago but abandoned the idea after Iran proposed a delay.

Reference to earlier US strike Trump also referenced a recent US strike on infrastructure in Iran, saying it followed delays in negotiations.

“I felt they were not being serious. So I attacked the bridge,” he said, referring to a strike on a key route connecting Tehran to northern Iran.

Iran warns of retaliation, accuses US of war crimes Tehran has accused Trump of planning war crimes and warned it would retaliate with similar attacks on infrastructure in Israel and Gulf states.

What to watch: Last-minute diplomatic push Officials from Pakistan, Egypt and Turkey are working to broker confidence-building measures.

Foreign ministers from the three countries held calls with US envoy Steve Witkoff and Iran’s Araghchi, but no breakthrough has been achieved so far.

Tuesday deadline looms large With Trump’s deadline approaching, attention is now on whether diplomacy can avert further escalation or if the situation moves toward direct US military action.

Also Read | Trump warns of strikes on Iran infrastructure on Tuesday amid Hormuz blockade