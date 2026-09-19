Trump signs Russia sanctions bill, clears way for 100% tariff on India and China

US President Donald Trump signed the Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act on Friday, which seeks to impose steep levies on Moscow and its top energy buyers such as China and India.

"On Friday, September 18, 2026, the President signed into law: H.R. 5334, the "Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026," which authorizes and expands statutory sanctions, tariffs, and prohibitions on Russia and extends existing sanctions on Iran," the White House said.

The development came days after the House of Representatives passed the Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act, which seeks to impose sanctions on Russia's leadership and energy sector — as well as on collaborators in Moscow's defence industry and its so-called shadow fleet.

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 What does the Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026 entail? ⌵ The Act allows the President to impose tariffs of up to 100% on countries, including India and China, that purchase Russian oil and gas, expanding existing sanctions on Russia and Iran. 2 Why is the US targeting countries like India and China with sanctions on Russian energy imports? ⌵ The sanctions aim to economically pressure Russia by cutting off resources that support its ongoing war in Ukraine and encourage countries to reevaluate their relations with Moscow. 3 How does the 100% tariff exemption work under the new sanctions act? ⌵ Countries are exempt from the tariffs if their Russian gas imports are below 15% of Russia's total exports and if they take significant steps to reduce those imports. 4 Should India consider reducing its Russian oil imports in light of US tariff threats? ⌵ Indian policymakers face pressure to reassess their energy imports; however, experts suggest India should prioritize its trade interests and negotiate firmly with the US. 5 What impact could the sanctions and tariffs have on US-India trade relations? ⌵ The sanctions may strain US-India relations, as India has expressed its intent to protect its trade interests, which could lead to complexities in ongoing trade negotiations.

The measure was a final legacy item for the late Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., a close ally and friend of the president who had just returned from Ukraine when he unexpectedly died in July. In the works for more than a year, the bill passed with large bipartisan margins: 86-11 in the Senate and 262-159 in the House.

What is the Russia Sanctions Act? The 'Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026' authorises President Trump to impose tariffs of up to 100 per cent on countries buying Russian oil and gas, including China and India.

It directs Trump to impose up to 100% tariffs on the top five importers of Russian oil or natural gas, with an exception for countries that import less than 15% of Russia’s natural gas exports and have taken significant steps to reduce those imports.

The bill, also drafted by Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., sanctions Russian officials, banks and a shadow fleet of tankers that keeps Russian energy moving.

The law gives Trump wide discretion over implementation, including which countries face tariffs, the tariff rates imposed, and whether sanctions provisions are waived.

A country is exempt from the gas-related duties if its Russian gas imports accounted for less than 15 per cent of Russia's total exports during the applicable period and it has taken "significant steps" to reduce those imports.

The law comes into effect within 30 days of signing by the President and requires him to impose duties of up to 100 per cent on goods imported from countries that are the top five purchasers of Russian crude oil or natural gas by total volume during the 12 months preceding enactment.

It’s meant to starve Russian President Vladimir Putin of the resources Moscow needs to continue its war in Ukraine after invading its neighbor more than four years ago.

‘I wish Lindsey were here…’ Sen. Darline Graham, Lindsey Graham's sister, said in a statement Friday: “I wish Lindsey were here to celebrate this historic day. I know he would be so proud. Lindsey believed this bill, which he worked on for well over a year, would help end the war through squeezing Putin economically and forcing his customers to reevaluate their relationship with Russia.”

Darline Graham was appointed to complete her late brother's Senate term.

“If he were here today, he would be jubilant about our bill’s passage — and already thinking about the next one,” Blumenthal said of Graham after the House passed the legislation Wednesday evening. Blumenthal added, “Putin is a thug who understands only force and strength, which is what we must show clearly and unequivocally.”

Criticism Despite overwhelming support on Capitol Hill, the legislation faced criticism from a vocal set of Democratic lawmakers who warned that Trump could use his new expanded tariff powers to impose fresh levies in the European Union and elsewhere.

“Why in the world would this Congress or the People’s House give this president unfettered authority to visit more tariffs on the world that will have an adverse economic impact on the American people?” House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., said as he laid out his opposition to the bill. “I can’t do it.”