Trump slams US tech giants for ‘building factories in China, hiring workers in India’, warns ‘Those days are over’

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday slammed American tech giants, accusing them of ‘reaping the blessings’ of American freedom while building factories in China and hiring workers in India.

Speaking at an AI Summit in Washington, Trump said that under his presidency, “those days are over”.

“For too long, much of America’s tech industry pursued a radical globalism that left millions of Americans feeling distrustful and betrayed,” Trump said, speaking at the summit.

Taking a direct jab at ‘many’ of America's tech companies, he accused them of reaping “the blessings of American freedom”.

“Many of our largest tech companies have reaped the blessings of American freedom while building their factories in China, hiring workers in India and slashing profits in Ireland, you know that. All the while dismissing and even censoring their fellow citizens right here at home,” he said.

Trump announced that those days are ‘over’ under his presidency.

“Under President Trump, those days are over.”

Trump demands ‘patriotism’ to win AI race Addressing leaders of multiple US tech companies who were present at the AI Summit, Donald Trump asked them of putting America first.

“Winning the AI race will demand a new spirit of patriotism and national loyalty in Silicon Valley and long beyond Silicon Valley,” Trump said.

“We need US technology companies to be all in for America. We want you to put America first. You have to do that. That's all we ask,” he added.

Trump admin releases new AI blueprint The Trump administration released a new artificial intelligence blueprint on Wednesday that aims to loosen environmental rules and vastly expand AI exports to allies, in a bid to maintain the American edge over China in the critical technology.

President Donald Trump marked the plan's release with a speech where he laid out the stakes of the technological arms race with China, calling it a fight that will define the 21st century.

"America is the country that started the AI race. And as President of the United States, I'm here today to declare that America is going to win it," Trump said.

