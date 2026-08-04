Trump slams ‘fake’ pollsters, touts border security and Iran amid approval dip

US President Donald Trump on Monday (August 3) dismissed recent opinion polls showing slipping public support, insisting his "real" approval ratings are the highest they have ever been even as fresh national surveys found Americans increasingly dissatisfied with his handling of the economy and other key issues.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump accused the media of publishing "fake" polling and argued that his administration's record on taxes, jobs, border security and foreign policy justified stronger public support.

Trump claims polls are at record highs "My REAL Polling Numbers, not those made up by the Fake News Media, are the best they have ever been," Trump wrote.

The President cited what he described as "the biggest tax cuts and employment numbers EVER," record foreign investment in the United States, a "totally secure Border," a "giant Victory in Venezuela," and the "Denuclearization of Iran" as reasons why he believes voters continue to back his administration.

Trump urged Americans to ignore public polling, writing: "Don't believe the Radical Left's Fake Poll numbers. They are Crooked and Corrupt."

Election message to Republicans Trump concluded his post with a direct appeal to voters ahead of the upcoming elections, urging support for Republican candidates.

"VOTE REPUBLICAN FOR GREATNESS IN AMERICA!" he wrote.

Reuters/Ipsos poll shows approval slipping Trump's comments came as a new Reuters/Ipsos poll found his approval rating had fallen to 35%, down from 37% in the previous survey and just one percentage point above the lowest level of his current term.

The poll also showed Democrats narrowly overtaking Republicans on the issue of managing the economy for the first time in nearly a decade.

Among registered voters:

-37% said Democrats have the better approach to the US economy.

-36% chose Republicans.

-27% were unsure or preferred another party.

According to the Reuters/Ipsos survey, 42% of registered voters said they would back a Democratic congressional candidate if elections were held now, compared with 37% who would support Republicans. The poll surveyed 4,505 US adults and had a margin of error of two percentage points.

Rising fuel prices weigh on economic outlook The Reuters/Ipsos poll suggested economic concerns, particularly rising gasoline prices linked to the Iran conflict, have eroded the Republican Party's traditional advantage on the economy.

Fuel prices have risen sharply since the conflict began, increasing pressure on household budgets ahead of November's congressional midterm elections.

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AP-NORC survey finds immigration remains Trump's strongest issue A separate AP-NORC poll found immigration remains Trump's strongest policy area, although support has weakened since the beginning of his second term.

According to the survey:

-39% of Americans approve of Trump's handling of immigration, down from 49% earlier in his term.

-About 80% of Republicans continue to back his immigration policies.

-Only 32% approve of his handling of the economy, down from 40% at the start of his second term.

-Around half of Americans believe Trump has gone "too far" in deporting immigrants living in the United States illegally.