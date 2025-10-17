Trump slams IMO carbon tax plan as ‘Global Green New Scam’: ‘I am outraged…’

United States President Donald Trump said on Thursday, October 16, that he was “outraged” that the International Maritime Organization would be voting this week on whether to impose a carbon emissions price on global shipping, and called it a “Global Green New Scam Tax.”

In a statement on Truth Social, Donald Trump said the United States would not comply with the measure and vowed to resist in any way, shape or form. Trump urged supporters to back the US stance and vote against the global carbon tax.

“I am outraged that the International Maritime Organization is voting in London this week to pass a global Carbon Tax. The United States will NOT stand for this Global Green New Scam Tax on Shipping, and will not adhere to it in any way, shape, or form,” Donald Trump said.

He continued, “We will not tolerate increased prices on American Consumers OR, the creation of a Green New Scam Bureaucracy to spend YOUR money on their Green dreams. Stand with the United States, and vote NO in London tomorrow!”

Secretary Marco Rubio said, “This week, the UN is attempting to pass the first global carbon tax , which will increase energy, food, and fuel costs across the world. We will not allow the UN to tax American citizens and companies.”

“Under the leadership of @POTUS, the U.S. will be a hard NO. We call on other nations to stand alongside the United States in defense of our citizens and sovereignty.”

The Trump administration had earlier made it clear that the United States will not accept any international environmental agreement that “unduly or unfairly burdens” the United States or harms the interests of the American people.

In a joint Statement by Secretary of State Rubio, Secretary of Energy Wright, and Secretary of Transportation Duffy, the US Department of State said, “The Administration unequivocally rejects this proposal before the IMO and will not tolerate any action that increases costs for our citizens, energy providers, shipping companies and their customers, or tourists.”

It also threatened action on the nation that support the global carbon tax. These include: “Imposing visa restrictions including an increase in fees and processing, mandatory re-interview requirements and/or revisions of quotas for C-1/D maritime crew member visas; Imposing additional port fees on ships owned, operated, or flagged by countries supporting the framework; and evaluating sanctions on officials sponsoring activist-driven climate policies that would burden American consumers, among other measures under consideration.”