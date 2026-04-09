Trump slams NATO and allies, says they ‘don’t understand anything without pressure’

US President Donald Trump on Truth Social sharply criticised NATO members and other allies, expressing frustration over what he described as a lack of understanding without external pressure.

In his post, Trump wrote: “None of these people, including our own, very disappointing, NATO, understood anything unless they have pressure placed upon them!!!”

The remark signals his continued scepticism toward allied cooperation and burden-sharing within the NATO alliance. The comments come amid heightened geopolitical tensions involving Iran and ongoing debates over the role of Western alliances in global conflicts.

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Trump rips into NATO after meeting Rutte Trump sharply criticised NATO and key European allies after meeting Secretary General Mark Rutte, underscoring deepening rifts over the alliance’s role in the Iran conflict and security in the Strait of Hormuz.

Trump lashed out on Truth Social, accusing the alliance of failing the US during the crisis.

“NATO WASN’T THERE WHEN WE NEEDED THEM, AND THEY WON’T BE THERE IF WE NEED THEM AGAIN. REMEMBER GREENLAND, THAT BIG, POORLY RUN, PIECE OF ICE!!!” he wrote.

At a White House briefing earlier, Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt reinforced the President’s stance, saying NATO had been “tested and they failed.”

“It’s quite sad that NATO turned their backs on the American people over the course of the last six weeks,” she said.

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Exit threat lingers Asked whether Trump could pull the US out of NATO, Leavitt said it remains under discussion.

“It’s something the president has discussed, and I think it’s something the president will be discussing,” she said ahead of Trump’s meeting with Rutte.

However, any withdrawal would face legal hurdles, with a 2023 US law requiring Senate approval or an act of Congress to exit the alliance.

Allies divided over Iran war The dispute stems from NATO allies refusing key US requests during the Iran war, including:

-Denial of access to certain military bases

-Reluctance to join efforts to reopen the Strait of Hormuz during active conflict

Spain and Italy were among countries that declined operational support, while France criticised the war as lacking international legal backing.

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Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez said: “We will not applaud those who set the world on fire just because they show up with a bucket.”

Strait of Hormuz flashpoint Washington is now pushing NATO allies for concrete commitments to secure the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global energy route.

A UK-led coalition of over 40 countries has pledged to help reopen the waterway, through which about 20% of global oil and gas flows.

Despite a 14-day ceasefire announcement, the strait remains largely closed, with continued Iran-Israel strikes raising doubts about the truce.

European pushback and diplomatic divide European leaders have expressed growing unease with the US approach.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni warned of a widening transatlantic divide: “If the two legs do not move in the same direction, the West is doomed to paralysis.”

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France and Spain have also called for diplomacy, with European officials stressing that military escalation risks undermining long-term stability.

Ceasefire fragility and next steps The ceasefire remains tenuous, with disputes over Lebanon and continued hostilities threatening negotiations.