Trump slams UK for inking green energy deal with California, labels Newsom's environmental work as ‘disaster’

President Donald Trump slammed United Kingdom for inking green energy deal with California Governor Gavin Newsom just hours after it was finalised on Monday, according to Politico.

Speaking with the publication, Trump described it as "inappropriate" for Britain to engage with the Democratic governor. The Republican president also called Newsom “a loser”, adding that “his state has gone to hell, and his environmental work is a disaster”.

About energy deal The energy deal that Newsom signed on Monday with British Energy Secretary Ed Miliband commits both sides to collaborate on clean energy technologies, including offshore wind, and seeks to broaden opportunities for British companies in California’s market.

His agreement with the United Kingdom secured a $1 billion investment from British-based Octopus Energy. The funding will support two California carbon removal companies focused on grassland restoration and reforestation efforts, turning degraded land into assets capable of absorbing CO2, according to The Hill.

Nick Chaset chief executive of Octopus Energy US, voiced support for the new partnership, saying that as a British technology company and investor expanding in the United States, the memorandum of understanding creates opportunities to introduce its smart technology to California, lowering energy costs and enhancing customer experience, reported The Independent.

He added that the company is already achieving this through its collaboration with Southern California Edison, where the Octopus Shift app allows electric vehicles and home batteries to assist the grid while giving customers greater control over when and how they use energy.

Ed Miliband hailed the agreement with California, describing it as a step that would allow the country to regain “control of our energy to cut bills, create jobs, and tackle the climate crisis".

A representative for Britain’s Department for Energy Security and Net Zero said the government remains in close coordination with US officials and noted that Monday’s deal with California is one of several agreements reached at the state level, consisting of Florida and Texas, aimed at boosting jobs and economic growth in the UK.

Meanwhile, Trump recently encouraged the oil and gas sector to propose areas in Southern and Central California that could be offered for offshore drilling leases as early as next year. Newsom and environmental advocates criticized the idea, warning it could endanger the state’s ecosystems. In January, Newsom was prevented from speaking inside the official US venue at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, a decision he attributed to the White House.

Newsom has been a vocal critic of Trump and has openly considered running for the Democratic presidential nomination in 2028.