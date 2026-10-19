Trump slams Zelenskyy, accuses him of prolonging Russia war after Kyiv launches one of biggest drone strike in Moscow

US President Donald Trump on Sunday (local time) stepped up his criticism of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, accusing him of not wanting to end the ongoing war with Russia.

In a lengthy Truth Social post, Trump wrote, “Zelenskyy doesn’t care, and frankly, with all of the money that Europe is famously giving him, and that Crooked Joe Biden gave him in the past, he doesn’t want to end this war, and probably never did. He could have made a better deal two years ago than he can now. His country is in shambles, a large portion of his land is lost, his oceans and seas are gone, and his male population is low, wounded, and/or dead. I WANT THIS WAR END!”

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He also slammed Zelenskyy after Kyiv launched one of its biggest drone attacks this year on Russia overnight on Saturday, striking a key oil terminal in defiance of Trump's demand that it stop attacking Moscow's energy infrastructure. The US President wrote, "Zelenskyy is using Diesel Refineries in Russia as a target, knowing that these attacks are seriously hurting the world diesel markets, including those in the United States. Farmers, ranchers, and businesses of all kinds are suffering greatly from this, but Russia is, nevertheless, sending, at a low price, millions of barrels of diesel to the World."

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 Why did Trump accuse Zelenskyy of prolonging the Russia-Ukraine war? ⌵ Trump claimed Zelenskyy did not want to end the war and said Ukraine could have made a better deal earlier. He also criticized Ukraine’s strikes on Russian energy facilities. 2 Why did Trump waive some Russia-related sanctions? ⌵ Trump said he was negotiating peace and did not want sanctions to drive Russia away from the bargaining table. He also cited national interest as the reason for the waiver. 3 Why did Trump criticize Ukraine’s drone strikes on Russian oil facilities? ⌵ Trump said the strikes were hurting diesel markets and affecting US farmers, ranchers and businesses. He had called on Ukraine to stop attacking Russia’s energy infrastructure. 4 What did Zelenskyy say about Trump’s Russia diesel deal and sanctions waiver? ⌵ Zelenskyy argued that the diesel deal would send money to Russia and help fund its war. He also criticized the sanctions waiver, saying it weakened pressure on Moscow. 5 Did Zelenskyy meet with US envoys after tensions with Trump escalated? ⌵ Yes. Zelenskyy met with US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner on Sunday in an effort to ease tensions.

Trump defends waiver on Russia sanctions Trump's remarks came two days after he waived some key Russia-related sanctions under the Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act, citing national interest as the reason for the waiver. Defending his decision to waive sanctions against Russia, Trump wrote in the post, "My decision on Russia is a very simple one. I am in the process of negotiating Peace in the war between Russia and Ukraine, and don’t want to do anything that will drive, foolishly, Russia away from the bargaining table."

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He added, "Great progress is being made, and that includes current hostage negotiations! Signing that document at this time will do that, and I can sign it later, or any time that I want! Perhaps more importantly, Russia is doing very little, if anything, to help the Islamic Republic of Iran, compared to what they could be doing, and I want to keep it that way, and will, unless stupid people get in the way."

The sanctions waiver came a week after Trump's phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin. On 9 October, Trump announced that Moscow would supply 300,000 tonnes of diesel immediately, followed by an additional 500,000 tonnes in November and one million tonnes "immediately thereafter."

Zelenskyy meets with US envoys amid strained ties with Trump Amid renewed tensions with Trump, who has accused him of being the reason the war is continuing, Zelenskyy met with top US envoys, including Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, on Sunday (local time) in an attempt to ease tensions.

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Announcing the meeting on X, Zelenskyy wrote, "I held a conversation with representatives of the President of America, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner. Peace comes only through strength and cooperation built on trust. We are doing everything on our side to achieve this and to ensure that America's position is strong and helps bring about the peace that everyone except Russia has been awaiting for over four and a half years."

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Trump-Zelenskyy spar over Russian sanctions waiver, diesel supply deal The US President and his Ukrainian counterpart have once again sparred over the former's approach to Russian oil supplies and his decision to waive key sanctions against Moscow. From Trump's accusations that Zelenskyy is the reason for the continued war to his calls for Ukrainians to replace their president, the feud between the two leaders is once again making headlines.

On 10 October, Trump said, "I think it's time for Ukraine to get a new president," and added, "He wants to make problems for our farmers, our ranchers, with diesel fuel because ​Russia supplies a large portion of the diesel fuel throughout the world."

Zelenskyy has openly criticised Trump’s diesel deal and sanctions waiver, arguing that they benefit Moscow and undermine efforts to end the war. Last week, the Ukrainian President slammed the US President on the sidelines of a European Union summit, saying, "And now we can see how cash will start flowing back into Russia through the diesel deal," and adding, "This diesel deal will never be enough to offset the impact of the Strait of Hormuz on global markets. But it will put more money straight into Putin’s pocket to fund this war."

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On 17 October, he stepped up his criticism after the US announced it would waive sanctions. He said he expected the Trump administration to lift further sanctions against Moscow, adding that the 'diesel deal' was the first step.

However, it remains to be seen what course Trump and Zelenskyy's ties will take and whether this will affect Washington's assistance to Kyiv in the war.

(with agency inputs)

About the Author Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on fo...Read More ✕ Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on foreign policy, global power shifts, and the political and economic forces shaping international relations, with a particular emphasis on how global developments affect India. She approaches journalism with a strong belief in context-driven reporting, aiming to break down complex global events into clear, accessible narratives for a wide readership.



Previously, Swati has worked at Business Standard, where she covered a range of beats including national affairs, politics, and business. This diverse newsroom experience helped her build a strong grounding in reporting, while also strengthening her ability to work across both breaking news and in-depth explanatory stories. Covering multiple beats early in her career has helped her be informed about her current work, allowing her to connect domestic developments with wider international trends.



At Live Mint, she focuses on international and geopolitical issues through a business and economic lens, examining how global political developments, foreign policy decisions, and power shifts impact markets, industries, and India’s strategic and economic interests.



She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English (Honours) from the University of Delhi and a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. Her academic training has shaped her emphasis on precision, analytical rigour, and clarity in writing. Her interests include global political economy and the intersection of geopolitics with business.



Outside work, Swati focuses on exploring her passion and love for food. From fancy cafes to street spots, Swati explores food like a true foodie.