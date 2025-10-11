Trump slaps 100% extra tariffs on China — Who will be impacted? How global markets reacted? All FAQs answered

China's commerce ministry announced new controls on the export of rare-earth technologies and items on Thursday, tightening regulations on a key industry that supplies most countries with critical materials.
China is a leading producer and exporter of rare-earth minerals, which are used to make the magnets crucial to the auto, electronics and defence industries.
China's rare earth decision has triggered panic in the US amid its already straining relationship with Beijing, with President Donald Trump imposing additional tariffs on the country despite cracking a trade deal earlier this year.
Here are all your questions answered on the latest Trump tariffs on China and Beijing's decision to put curbs on rare earth exports.
A: Donald Trump has imposed an additional 100% tariff on China as a financial countermeasure for its rare earth restrictions. This is over and above all existing tariffs China is paying.
A: The US tariff on China now stands at 130%. All Chinese exports to the US will face this tariff. The decision comes despite US and China struck a trade deal earlier this year.
A: The latest US tariffs on China are scheduled to kick in from November 1, which is 22 days from when it was announced by Donald Trump.
A: Donald Trump imposed the additional tariffs on China after Beijing put a host of new restrictions on rare earths. On Thursday, the Chinese government restricted access to rare earth minerals, requiring foreign companies to get special approval for shipping the metallic elements abroad. It also announced permitting requirements on exports of technologies used in the mining, smelting and recycling of rare earths, adding that any export requests for products used in military goods would be rejected.
A: In a post on Truth Social on Friday (local time), the US President said, “Based on the fact that China has taken this unprecedented position, and speaking only for the USA, and not other Nations who were similarly threatened, starting November 1, 2025 (or sooner, depending on any further actions or changes taken by China), the United States of America will impose a Tariff of 100% on China, over and above any Tariff that they are currently paying. Also on November 1, we will impose Export Controls on any and all critical software.”
A: On being asked about whether the US will revoke the additional tariffs on China if the latter rolls back the restrictions, Trump said, “We'll have to see what happens. That's why I made it November 1.”
A: The US depends on China on hundreds of billions of dollars worth of goods. In particular, electronics, apparel and furniture are among the top sectors that are likely to be affected due to the tariffs.
A: India is unlikely to be directly impacted due to the Trump tariffs in China.
If companies pass on the additional costs of importing Chinese goods to the US, electronics, apparel and furniture items are likely to get costlier.