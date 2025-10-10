‘The Nobel talks, Trump makes it happen’: Israel's Netanyahu after Peace Prize snub to US President

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has dubbed Donald Trump as the leader who delivers peace after Nobel Peace Prize snub to the US President. The Prime Minister of Israel took to social media to praise Donald Trump, accusing the Nobel Committee of talking peace while Trump delivers it through concrete actions.

“The Nobel Committee talks about peace. President @realDonaldTrump makes it happen. The facts speak for themselves. President #Trump deserves it,” the Prime Minister of Israel said in a post.

The White House, too, has criticised the Nobel Committee's decision to not honour Donald Trump with Nobel Peace Prize. In its first remarks, the White House alleged that the panel proved it places “politics over peace” and said, “President Trump will continue making peace deals, ending wars, and saving lives.”

Just a day ago, when Israel and Hamas signed on the agreement to halt all military action in the Palestinian territory, Benjamin Netanyahu had posted an AI-generated picture of Donald Trump, wearing an exaggerated Nobel Peace Prize around his neck.

Captioned “Give @realDonaldTrump the Nobel Peace Prize - he deserves it!”, the AI image showed Donald Trump standing with his arms raised in celebration, wearing a large gold medal around his neck designed to look like a Nobel Peace Prize.

Beside him standing is Benjamin Netanyahu, also celebrating the honour to Donald Trump. The image also shows a banner in the background reads, “PEACE THROUGH STRENGTH.”

Donald Trump, too, has often insisted that he deserves the Nobel Peace Prize. Weeks ago, Donald Trump, too, declared at the UNSC speech that he had achieved what many thought impossible within seven months of his presidency – ending “unendable” wars.

“In just 7 months, I have ended 7 unendable wars,” Trump said during his speech. “They said they were unendable, some were going for 31 years, one was 36 years. I ended 7 wars, and in all cases they were raging with countless thousands of people being killed.”

Who won the Nobel Peace Prize? Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado, who lives in hiding, won the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize on Friday for fighting dictatorship in the country.

Maria Machado, a 58-year-old industrial engineer, was blocked in 2024 by Venezuela's courts from running for president and thus challenging President Nicolas Maduro, who has been in power since 2013.

“Oh my God ... I have no words,” Maria Machado said after winning the award, adding, “I thank you so much, but I hope you understand this is a movement, this is an achievement of a whole society. I am just one person. I certainly do not deserve it.”