US President Donald Trump spoke at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), discussing mass deportations and his goal of restoring a government that serves ‘by the people.’

While addressing the CPAC, he said, “The fraudsters, liars, cheaters, globalists, and Deep State bureaucrats are being sent packing. The illegal alien criminals are being sent home. We're draining the swamp and restoring government by the people, for the people.”

Trump further said that for years, the US had been "controlled" by the radical left but that such control would no longer continue.

"For years, Washington was controlled by a sinister group of radical left Marxists, warmongers and corrupt special interests who drained our wealth attacked our liberties obliterated our borders and sucked our country dry- not any longer," he said as quoted by ANI

Referring to the US Presidential elections on November 5, 2024, Trump said that on that day, the people stood up to these "corrupt forces."

"But on November 5th we stood up to all the corrupt forces that were destroying America. We took away their power, we took away their confidence- they lost their confidence, you know- you ever watch, they lost their confidence. Oh it's so nice to watch and we took back our country and we must be doing something right," he said.

For days, migrants deported from the US were detained in a hotel and held in a remote camp in Panama, surrounded by tight security with limited contact with the outside world, CNN reported.

Nearly 300 migrants from Asia, all deported by the US, were held there by Panamanian authorities who agreed to take them in and eventually repatriate them. It's part of the Trump administration's mass deportation campaign, which it has pressured Latin American nations to help with, as per CNN.

The migrants started arriving in Panama City last week after being deported from the US. Some didn't even know they were being flown to another country until they actually landed in Panama.

At the hotel, some migrants tried to voice their concerns by sending distress signals to journalists gathered outside. Standing in front of their windows, they held up pieces of paper with handwritten notes begging for support, CNN reported.