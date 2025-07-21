‘Trump stared at bare legs’: Accuser suggests how US President might appear in Epstein Files, White House defends

As speculations grow over whether US President Donald Trump's name is mentioned in the "Epstein files", a New York Times (NYT) report has shared an account of Jeffrey Epstein's accuser that could put the president's ties to the sex offender under scrutiny.

Trump had last week called for relevant grand jury testimony in the prosecution of Epstein to be publicly released, and has repeatedly dismissed any notion that he has something to hide.

However, the latest NYT report makes another bombshell claim that accuser Maria Farmer's account is among the "clearest indications yet" of how Trump might have come to be named in the unreleased investigative files in the Epstein case.

The NYT report came days after the Wall Street Journal's report on Trump's 'bawdy' birthday greeting to Epstein caused flutters in American politics.

The new bombshell claim In interviews over the past week about what she told the authorities, Maria Farmer said she had no evidence of criminal wrongdoing by Epstein’s associates.

But she said she was alarmed by what she saw as Epstein’s pattern of pursuing girls and young women while building friendships with prominent people, including Trump and President Bill Clinton.

Farmer said she had raised Trump's name during her complaints in 1996 and 2006, not only because he seemed so close to Epstein but because of an encounter, which she has previously described publicly, that she said she had with Trump in Epstein’s New York office.

Encounter with Trump: 'She’s not here for you' Farmer said the encounter with Trump occurred in 1995 as she was preparing to work for Epstein.

She was quoted by the NYT as saying that she told the authorities that late one night, Epstein unexpectedly called her to his offices in a luxury building in Manhattan, and she arrived in running shorts.

Trump then arrived, wearing a business suit, and started to "hover over her", she said she told the authorities.

Farmer claimed she recalled feeling scared as Trump stared at her bare legs.

Then Epstein entered the room, and she recalled him saying to Trump: “No, no. She’s not here for you.”

The two men left the room, and Farmer said she could hear Trump commenting that he thought Farmer was 16 years old, the NYT reported.

After her encounter with Trump, Farmer said, she had no other alarming interactions with him, and did not see him engage in inappropriate conduct with girls or women.

White House defends On Friday, the White House reportedly contested Farmer’s account and cited Trump’s long-ago decision to end his friendship with Epstein.