Trump State of the Union Address LIVE Updates: US President vows lengthy SOTU speech — what to expect?

US President Donald Trump is set to deliver the 2026 State of the Union address at 9 pm ET local time on Tuesday (7.30 am IST on Wednesday).
With the midterm elections approaching, Trump is expected to focus on issues critical to the Republican party's success, with his address likely to be a test run of the message Republicans will give to voters for November's elections.
Trump's address also comes at a time when both the US President and his party appear vulnerable, with recent polls showing growing public distrust of the Trump administration's handling of several issues.
Dozens of Democratic lawmakers are set to boycott Trump's address on Tuesday, which will be attended by victims of disgraced financier and convicted child sex offender Jeffrey Epstein seeking accountability.
What's expected in Trump's State of the Union 2026 address?
The official theme for Trump's State of the Union 2026 address is 'America at 250: Strong, Prosperous, and Respected', with reports suggesting that the US President will use the occasion to argue how he ushered in a new age of American prosperity within the first year of his second term in office.
Ahead of November's polls, Trump is largely expected to focus on domestic issues.
In particular, the US President is expected to tout his administration's handling of the American economy and cost of living issues, which, according to a CNN poll conducted by SRS, is the most important important issue for Americans at the moment.
To that end, Trump's speech is expected to have considerable references to cost-saving initiatives, including his recent move to lower drug prices and earlier move to cut taxes.
"We have a country that's now doing well with the greatest economy we've ever had, most activity we've ever had," Trump said Monday.
"I'm making a speech tomorrow night, and you'll be hearing me say that. It's going to be a long speech because we have so much to talk about," he said.
Tariff blow and unfulfilled promises
Trump's speech on Tuesday comes four days after the US Supreme Court ruled that the US President did not have the authority to impose sweeping tariffs, one of the chief levers of the US President's economic and foreign policy.
While Trump responded by imposing 15% global tariffs under a different authority, the SCOTUS ruling was a blow nonetheless—the US President had earlier proposed that tariffs would pay for several of his promises, including $2,000 rebate checks for Americans and a $12 billion bailout package for American farmers.
Given this setback, it remains to be seen how Trump addresses his promises falling short.
The Iran issue
While Trump is largely expected to focus on domestic issues in the address, the US President's speech comes amid increasing tensions in the Middle East over Iran, with Trump having hinted earlier that he wants a regime change.
Although foreign policy issues aren't of particular importance to Americans for this speech—only 2% of respondents to a CNN poll said they want to hear about foreign policy—Trump is nonetheless expected to use his speech to highlight some of his thinking on the issue.
Follow this space for LIVE updates from Trump's State of the Union 2026 address.
Trump's State of the Union 2026 address will begin any moment now, with the US President now in the Capitol. Watch the speech here.
Four Supreme Court justices—John Roberts, Elena Kagan, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett—are in the House chamber tonight for Trump's speech, reported The Guardian.
This comes just days after SCOTUS ruled that many of Trump’s global tariffs are illegal.
Three of those four—Roberts, Kagan and Barrett—sided with the majority in ruling against the president’s sweeping tariffs
“As we speak, Democrats in this chamber have cut off all funding for the Department of Homeland Security. They have closed the agency responsible for protecting Americans from terrorists and murderers,” Trump will say in his address, according to excerpts released by the White House accessed by AP.
“Tonight, I am demanding the full and immediate restoration of all funding for the border security and homeland security of the United States,” the US President will say.
Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina picked David Ellison, the CEO of Paramount, as a guest, reported AP.
Ellison is making a play to buy Warner Bros. Discovery.
The scion and Hollywood mogul is locked in a contest against Netflix to acquire Warner Bros. Discovery, and his presence at the address might serve as a signal for Republicans’ preferences regarding the deal.
US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump have reached the Capitol, CNN reported.
The State of the Union 2026 address is slated to begin shortly.
Trump and first lady Melania Trump have left the White House for the US Capitol, reported The Guardian.
It’s just a two-mile drive through Washington DC.
The State of the Union address is slated to begin at 9 pm ET (7.30 am IST).
Several Trump administration officials including Pete Hegseth, Marco Rubio, RFK Jr., Kristi Noem, Scott Bessent, and DNI Tulsi Gabbard, have all arrived at the Capitol for Trump's State of the Union address, reported Washington Examiner.
Victims of Jeffrey Epstein will attend US President Donald Trump's State of the Union address on Tuesday and are seeking accountability for the crimes of the convicted sex offender, AFP reported.
"Today the world will see Donald Trump have to face these survivors right there in the House gallery," Representative Pramila Jayapal, a Democrat from Washington, was quoted as saying at a press conference.
"Ambassadors and princes have been arrested in other countries. But here in America, not a single investigation has been announced into the pedophiles and predators of Epstein's horrific sex trafficking ring," the Democratic lawmaker said.
"We demand investigations right here at home," Jayapal added at the press conference attended by several victims of Epstein, who died in a New York jail cell in 2019 while awaiting trial for sex trafficking.
Only one person has been arrested or convicted in the United States in connection with the activities of Epstein — Ghislaine Maxwell, his ex-girlfriend and accomplice.
Maxwell is serving a 20-year prison sentence after being found guilty in 2021 of providing minor girls to the wealthy and well-connected financier, whose friends once included Trump.
Trump is expected to present awards, such as the Medal of Honor, and roll out new policy initiatives at the 2026 State of the Union address, reported CNN citing White House officials.
Details about what policy initiatives Trump might announce are unknown as of now.
Video showing the the Presidential motorcade on its way to the White House to pick up President Trump and bring him to the Capitol for the State of the Union 2026 address.
The White House on Tuesday took aim at Democrats ahead of Trump's 2026 State of the Union Address, releasing a ‘State of the Union Bingo’ that poked fun at Democratic lawmakers and ridiculed them.
Trump's 2026 State of the Union address will be livestreamed by the White House.
Catch the LIVE speech here from 9 pm ET (7.30 am IST on Wendesday).
According to CNN, several Democratic lawmakers are set to skip Trump's speech.
The No. 2 House Democrat, Rep. Katherine Clark, is joining at least a dozen Democratic lawmakers who will skip the speech, reported the outlet.
CNN also reported that at least 35 Democrats will be skipping Trump's speech, with the lawmakers gathering at the National Mall for a counterprogramming rally billed as the “People’s State of the Union.”
Trump himself holds the record for longest address to Congress on record at 100 minutes in 2025. Will he surpass it this time? We'll have to wait and find out.