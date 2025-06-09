Trump stumbles while boarding Air Force One; netizens say ‘Karma for making fun of Biden’ | Watch

US President Donald Trump stumbled on stairs while boarding Air Force One before departure from Morristown Municipal Airport in Morristown, New Jersey. The incident took place after he conversed with reporters on whether he would mull over invoking the Insurrection Act in response to ongoing protests in Los Angeles after recent immigration raids. Netizens say it's ‘Karma’ as he ‘made fun of Biden’.

However, he swiftly regained his balance. US Foreign Secretary Marco Rubio also stumbled after Trump.

Netizens react One of the users said, “Just Trump trying to show he can stumble just as well as Biden. Even biglier.” Another stated, “Joe Biden pushed him....🙄” A third commented, “No Biden fell three times on the same walk up the steps! No comparison at all! 😂😂😂” Others remarked included, “If anything, it shows @POTUS has good reflexes”, “And he made fun of Biden”, “Karma”, “Time to get Old Man Trump fitted for a wheelchair", “Donald Trump can't walk up a flight of stairs, he's unfit to be President. ...am I doing it right”.

Also Read | How Trump’s trade war is supercharging fast fashion industry

Earlier, in 2023, Biden fell on stage at Air Force graduation. Trump had expressed concern for Biden's well-being but also criticised the incident, stating, “He actually fell down? Well, I hope he wasn't hurt. The whole thing is crazy. You've got to be careful about that... even if you have to tiptoe down the ramp.” He added, “That's a bad place to fall... that's not inspiring.”