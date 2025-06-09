Subscribe

Trump stumbles while boarding Air Force One; netizens say ‘Karma for making fun of Biden’ | Watch

Donald Trump stumbled while boarding Air Force One, drawing humorous comparisons to Joe Biden’s previous falls. Social media users called it 'karma,' referencing Trump's past remarks about Biden's mishaps. 

Garvit Bhirani
Published9 Jun 2025, 12:03 PM IST
Trump stumbles on Air Force one before departure from New Jersey; netizens react (File photo)
US President Donald Trump stumbled on stairs while boarding Air Force One before departure from Morristown Municipal Airport in Morristown, New Jersey. The incident took place after he conversed with reporters on whether he would mull over invoking the Insurrection Act in response to ongoing protests in Los Angeles after recent immigration raids. Netizens say it's ‘Karma’ as he ‘made fun of Biden’.

However, he swiftly regained his balance. US Foreign Secretary Marco Rubio also stumbled after Trump.

Netizens react

One of the users said, “Just Trump trying to show he can stumble just as well as Biden. Even biglier.” Another stated, “Joe Biden pushed him....🙄” A third commented, “No Biden fell three times on the same walk up the steps! No comparison at all! 😂😂😂” Others remarked included, “If anything, it shows @POTUS has good reflexes”, “And he made fun of Biden”, “Karma”, “Time to get Old Man Trump fitted for a wheelchair", “Donald Trump can't walk up a flight of stairs, he's unfit to be President. ...am I doing it right”.

Earlier, in 2023, Biden fell on stage at Air Force graduation. Trump had expressed concern for Biden's well-being but also criticised the incident, stating, “He actually fell down? Well, I hope he wasn't hurt. The whole thing is crazy. You've got to be careful about that... even if you have to tiptoe down the ramp.” He added, “That's a bad place to fall... that's not inspiring.”

Prior to his departure, he told reporters, "Depends on whether or not there's an insurrection." When stressed if he believed an insurrection was taking place, Trump mentioned, “No, no, but you have violent people. And we're not going to let them get away with it, adding, ”We’re going to have troops everywhere. We’re not going to let this happen to our country. We’re not going to let our country be torn apart like it was under Biden."

