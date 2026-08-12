Trump sued over $100,000 Truth Social plan for early access to market-moving posts: ‘Profoundly corrupt’

President Donald Trump was sued by two US media groups on Wednesday over Trump Media and Technology Group's (TMTG) recent announcement that it would charge for early access to his often market-moving Truth Social posts.
The lawsuit, filed in New York by The Intercept and Freedom of the Press Foundation, states that the scheme is "extraordinary, corrupt and unconstitutional."
As per the plan, subscribers to the paid service are supposed to get near-instant access to Trump's messages on Truth Social -- crucial seconds ahead of the general public. The service already has over 10 subscribers.
"This scheme is profoundly corrupt. The President stands to gain financially by giving 'market-moving' government information to those who are willing and able to pay his personal company," a court filing says.
Trump often uses the platform to announce huge news, ranging from developments in the Iran war to trade tariffs, all of which can instantly shake the markets. He has often been accused of market manipulation.
Last month, TMTG announced Truth API, a paid service giving customers early access to market-moving posts on the platform.
"Our new Truth API product is already generating revenue, with more than ten customer agreements signed to date," interim CEO Kevin McGurn said in a press release, without identifying the customers.
Truth API saw "a number of institutional customers" before its August 1 launch and is continuing to gain more despite "factually inaccurate criticism," the company said.
News outlet Axios has reported that monthly subscription rates for the early access run from $60,000 to $100,000.
Similar fast-speed feeds are sold by other social media firms and media providers, but many have raised concerns, as Truth Social doesn't just distribute the news; it makes it, regularly rattling markets as Trump posts policy changes on everything from war to central bank leadership to tariffs.
“If this were the CEO of a public company, this would be jail time," Irene Aldridge, head of Able Alpha Trading, which doesn't plan to buy the service, told AP. “We have a President of the United States who has the front seat to all the action, who makes all the decisions, and he's disclosing this ahead of time to a select group.”
Meanwhile, Trump's company says critics just aren't capitalist enough
Asked about the propriety of the new service and whether White House lawyers had vetted it, Trump’s press office declined to comment, referring questions to Truth Social’s publicly traded parent.
That company, however, issued a statement blasting Democratic critics for mischaracterising the service “out of ideological opposition to free markets or a failure to grasp the distinction between public and nonpublic information — or, quite possibly, both.”
Sanchari Ghosh is an Assistant Editor at Mint with over 12 years of experience in journalism, specialising in personal finance, DLT & DeFi, geopolitics and foreign policy, with a particular emphasis on how these areas intersect. <br> She writes extensively about how money works in everyday life—helping readers navigate personal finance decisions. <br> As AI reshapes investing behaviour, capital is increasingly flowing into decentralized ecosystems, redefining how assets are managed, traded, and valued. She focuses on explaining how money flows within frameworks like Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT), DeFi protocols, and crypto markets—while also exploring what the future of money could look like in a trustless, programmable financial world. <br> She also focuses on immigration-related issues, simplifying complex topics around visas, passports, overseas financial planning, and the many practical challenges Indians face while moving or living abroad. <br> Alongside personal finance, Sanchari has a strong understanding of international politics, contemporary and historical conflicts, and global state decisions. She closely tracks how geopolitical developments influence economies, markets, and individual financial choices, bringing together finance and global affairs in her reporting. <br> She began her career as a desk editor, which gave her a strong foundation in news writing. Over time, her interest naturally shifted toward personal finance. Before joining Mint in 2020, she worked DNA, The Times of India, Outlook Money, BloombergQuint, and ETMoney. At Mint, she got an opportunity to expand her coverage to include immigration and geopolitical developments while continuing to closely follow personal finance trends and market movements.As a journalist, she is committed to accuracy, intellectual rigour, and fairness. <br> She is an English Major and her work took her across cities including Delhi, Mumbai, and Pune. Living independently from an early age gave her firsthand experience in managing life and money on her own. This practical exposure sparked her strong interest in personal finance. <br> Outside the newsroom, Sanchari is a sports enthusiast who regularly plays lawn tennis and squash. In her younger years, she was also a national-level badminton player.
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