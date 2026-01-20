US Supreme Court tariff decision LIVE: SC delays ruling on Trump's tariffs again

US Supreme Court tariff decision LIVE: The US Supreme Court did not issue a ruling on President Donald Trump’s tariffs on Tuesday, making it likely that a decision on the challenge to his flagship economic policy will take at least another month.
With the court set to begin a four-week recess, its standard schedule for releasing opinions means the earliest possible date for a tariff ruling would be Feb. 20, according to Bloomberg.
During arguments held on Nov. 5, several justices appeared doubtful that Trump had the authority to impose the tariffs under a 1977 law that grants the president special powers in emergency situations. The court’s decision to fast-track the case had earlier raised expectations among critics that a swift ruling against Trump could follow.
The upcoming US Supreme Court decision on Trump’s tariffs could affect the Indian stock market. Experts caution, however, that any positive effect may be limited, since tariffs continue to be a key part of Trump’s policy strategy.
Bank of England rate-setter Alan Taylor mentioned there are signs of “substantial trade divergence” that is lowering UK inflation, as he predicted interest rates will fall to neutral levels sooner rather than later.
Taylor said inflation is on course to fall to the central bank’s 2% target in mid-2026 and remain there sustainably because of cooling wage growth
According to US customs sata, US authorities collected over $200 billion in tariffs between January 20 and December 15, 2025. In an official statement, US Customs and Border Protection credited the revenue to “more than 40 executive orders put in place by President Donald Trump’s Administration".
US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer told the New York Times on Monday that the Trump administration would implement new tariffs almost immediately if the Supreme Court invalidates the sweeping global tariffs the president imposed under an emergency law.
External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio last week reviewed the bilateral economic relationship between India and the United States.
In a post on X, Jaishankar said the two sides had a “good conversation” covering trade, critical minerals, nuclear cooperation, and defence. The talks come amid a pending trade agreement and ongoing concerns over the 50% tariffs imposed last year by the Trump administration on India’s purchase of Russian oil.
European shares fell to their lowest level in nearly two weeks on Tuesday, as growing concerns over US President Donald Trump’s tariff threat on Greenland undermined optimism from earlier in the month.
The pan-European STOXX 600 closed 0.7% lower, marking its largest two-day decline in two months. France’s CAC 40 fell 0.6% to a one-month low, while Germany’s DAX dropped 1%.
Trump’s warning to impose escalating tariffs from February 1 on eight European countries, unless the US is allowed to purchase Greenland, sparked fears of a renewed trade war.
Mark Malek, chief investment officer at Siebert Financial, said Friday’s stock gains were not unexpected, according to Bloomberg.
“This morning many folks became hyper focused on the SCOTUS ruling and perhaps quickly dismissed the jobs data with a ‘meh,’” he said. “Once we learned that there would be no ruling, many may have circled back to the employment numbers and viewed them as being slightly positive. Not bad, not good either, but slightly positive.”
Malek added that any relief rally is likely to be short-lived once investors shift their attention back to the deficit.
The S&P 500 climbed 0.6% on Friday to a record high, while the Nasdaq 100 surged 1%. Stocks had initially dipped after the Supreme Court did not issue a ruling on the fate of President Donald Trump’s import tariffs, with consumer-focused companies like Mattel Inc. and Deckers Outdoor Corp. lagging behind, according to Bloomberg. Small-cap and blue-chip indexes also reached new highs, indicating that the rally extended beyond just major tech stocks.
Stocks dropped in morning trading on Wall Street Tuesday after President Donald Trump threatened to impose new tariffs on eight NATO members amid rising tensions over his efforts to assert American control over Greenland, according to AP.
The S&P 500 fell 1.2%, retreating further from the record it reached early last week. Monday was a holiday in the U.S. for Martin Luther King Jr. Day, marking the first opportunity for markets to respond to Trump’s escalation.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 536 points, or 1.1%, by 10:56 am Eastern, while the Nasdaq composite dropped 1.5%.
US Supreme Court tariff decision LIVE: Trump’s sweeping tariff regime – with the sharpest impact felt in US trade with China. The nation, once the largest source of American imports now ranks third, behind Canada and Mexico. Tariffs on Chinese goods now average about 47.5%, according to calculations by Chad Bown of the Peterson Institute for International Economics.
The court is preparing to begin a four-week recess, and under its usual procedures for releasing opinions, the next likely day for a tariff decision is 20 February.
US Supreme Court tariff decision LIVE: European Union’s Ursula von der Leyen said on Tuesday that President Donald Trump’s threats of new tariffs over Greenland are “a mistake especially between long-standing allies,”after he agreed last year not to impose more tariffs on EU countries.
Dow Jones, S&P 500, and Nasdaq dropped after Wall Street opened on 20 January 2026, as Trump's tariff threat loomed over the investors amid the Greenland standoff and global market uncertainty.
US Supreme Court tariff decision LIVE: During arguments on November 5 last year, justices expressed skepticism over whether the IEEPA statute can be applied to broad trade policy, prompting questions about the legality of the tariffs. Lower courts had already ruled that the administration overstepped its authority, leading to an appeal before the Supreme Court.
The court preparing to begin a four-week recess, and under its usual procedures for releasing opinions, the next potential day for a tariff decision is 20 February, reported Bloomberg.
US Supreme Court tariff decision LIVE: The tariffs case tests the limits of presidential authority under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA), a 1977 law meant for national emergencies.
The tariffs, which Trump imposed by declaring a national emergency over persistent trade deficits, cover imports from nearly every US trading partner. He also invoked the same law to impose duties on China, Canada, and Mexico, citing fentanyl trafficking and the flow of illegal drugs into the country.
A ruling against Trump could pave the way for more than $130 billion in tariff refunds and also weaken his threats to impose additional duties on European nations opposing his bid to take over Greenland, according to Bloomberg report. Trump has not indicated what legal basis he would rely on to enforce any such tariffs.
Trump has claimed tariffs have made the United States stronger financially. In a social media post on January 2, Trump said a Supreme Court ruling against the tariffs would be a "terrible blow" to the United States.
In a note to clients on Tuesday, US-based investment bank and research firm TD Cowen said that if the Supreme Court invalidates the IEEPA tariffs, the administration is likely to act rapidly to replace them, possibly within 24 hours.
Trump has maintained that the tariffs have bolstered the US financially. In a social media post on January 2, he cautioned that a Supreme Court decision overturning them would be a “terrible blow” to the country.
The cases before the Supreme Court were brought by businesses impacted by the tariffs as well as by 12 US states, most of which are led by Democratic administrations.
National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett said the White House is getting ready with backup options in case the Supreme Court rules against President Donald Trump’s use of emergency powers to impose broad tariffs.
“There was a big call last night with all the principals to talk about if the Supreme Court were to rule against this IEEPA tariff, what would the next step be?” Hassett said on CNBC, referring to the administration’s use of the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA).
The issue of refunds was flagged by Justice Amy Coney Barrett, who warned that it “could be a mess” for the courts to manage refunds for US importers who have already paid tariffs that are later ruled illegal.
Neal Katyal, the attorney representing five small businesses challenging the tariffs, said those firms would receive refunds automatically if the court rules against the Trump administration. However, he noted that all other companies would need to file administrative protests to recover their money. “It’s a very complicated thing,” he said, adding that the process could take a long time.
As per a Bloomberg report, with the court set to begin a four-week recess, its standard schedule for releasing opinions means the earliest possible date for a tariff ruling would be Feb. 20 this year.
United States Treasury Secretary told Reuters that his department has “more than adequate funds” to give out refunds if the US Supreme Court overturns President Donald Trump's tariffs order.
He however added that the repayment schedule would likely be spread over weeks and even a year instead of immediate.
Arguments on November 5 indicated that the court was doubtful that Trump had the authority to implement the tariffs under a 1977 law granting the president special powers in emergencies, Bloomberg reported.
The issue is regarding Trump’s April 2 “Liberation Day” tariffs, which placed levies of 10-50% on most imports, along with duties imposed on Canada, Mexico and China in the name of addressing fentanyl trafficking.
The case tests the limits of presidential authority under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA), a 1977 law meant for national emergencies.
The tariffs, which Trump imposed by declaring a national emergency over persistent trade deficits, cover imports from nearly every US trading partner.
