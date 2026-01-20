US Supreme Court tariff decision LIVE: SC delays ruling on Trump's tariffs again

US Supreme Court tariff decision LIVE: The US Supreme Court did not issue a ruling on President Donald Trump’s tariffs on Tuesday, making it likely that a decision on the challenge to his flagship economic policy will take at least another month.

With the court set to begin a four-week recess, its standard schedule for releasing opinions means the earliest possible date for a tariff ruling would be Feb. 20, according to Bloomberg.

During arguments held on Nov. 5, several justices appeared doubtful that Trump had the authority to impose the tariffs under a 1977 law that grants the president special powers in emergency situations. The court’s decision to fast-track the case had earlier raised expectations among critics that a swift ruling against Trump could follow.