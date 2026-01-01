Trump takes higher-than-recommended aspirin: How much is safe and the risks of taking too much

US President Donald Trump’s health has once again come under scrutiny after he revealed that he takes a higher daily dose of aspirin than doctors typically recommend. In an interview with The Wall Street Journal, the 79-year-old said he has been taking a full-strength 325 mg aspirin every day to “thin the blood”. The disclosure has renewed questions about aspirin use, safe dosage levels, and the potential risks of long-term or high-dose consumption—especially in older adults.

Aspirin is a widely used medication that belongs to a class of drugs known as nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs). It is commonly taken to relieve pain, reduce inflammation and lower fever. At lower doses, aspirin is also prescribed to help prevent blood clots, heart attacks and strokes by thinning the blood and reducing platelet aggregation.

Because of these blood-thinning properties, aspirin is often used as part of long-term cardiovascular prevention, particularly in older adults or those with heart-related risk factors.

Trump’s aspirin use in focus US President Donald Trump, 79, told The Wall Street Journal that he takes a higher daily dose of aspirin than his doctors typically recommend. His physician, Sean Barbabella, said Trump takes 325 milligrams of aspirin daily for cardiac prevention — considered the higher end of standard dosing for this purpose.

“They say aspirin is good for thinning out the blood, and I don’t want thick blood pouring through my heart,” Trump said.

What is the ‘normal’ daily dose of aspirin? For cardiovascular prevention, doctors usually prescribe low-dose aspirin, typically 75 to 100 milligrams per day, with 81 mg being the most common dose in the United States.

A daily dose of 325 mg is still medically used in some cases but is considered a full-strength dose and is generally prescribed with caution, especially for older adults, due to a higher risk of side effects.

Medical guidelines increasingly recommend carefully weighing the benefits and risks of aspirin, particularly in elderly patients without a history of heart attack or stroke.

Does aspirin cause side effects? Yes. While aspirin is effective, it can cause side effects — especially when taken long-term or at higher doses.

Common side effects include:

-Easy bruising

-Stomach irritation

-Heartburn

-Nausea

More serious risks can include:

-Gastrointestinal bleeding

-Stomach ulcers

-Increased risk of hemorrhagic stroke

-Kidney problems with prolonged use

Trump’s doctor and the White House have previously said his visible bruising is consistent with aspirin use combined with frequent handshaking.

Can you take too much aspirin? Taking too much aspirin — either through high daily doses or accidental overdose — can be dangerous.

Symptoms of aspirin overuse or toxicity may include:

Ringing in the ears

Dizziness

Confusion

Rapid breathing

Nausea or vomiting

Internal bleeding

In severe cases, aspirin toxicity can be life-threatening. This is why doctors generally recommend the lowest effective dose and regularly reassess whether continued aspirin therapy is necessary.

Why Trump’s aspirin habit has drawn attention Trump is the second-oldest person to serve as US president, and his health has been under close public scrutiny. Concerns have grown after reports of hand bruising, swelling and imaging scans.

In July, the White House confirmed Trump was diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency, a condition affecting blood flow in the veins, which officials described as benign and common.

