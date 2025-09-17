Trump takes ‘royal ride’ to Windsor Castle with King Charles as part of carriage procession | Watch

United States President Donald Trump was welcomed with a royal carriage ride and the presence of over a thousand UK service members at Windsor Castle on Wednesday, September 17, marking the start of a historic state visit. King Charles also joined him in the gilded Irish State Coach, a carriage traditionally reserved for the State Opening of Parliament and famously used during Queen Elizabeth II’s wedding, highlighting the grandeur of the royal reception.

Trump and First Lady Melania Trump arrived by Marine One in the early afternoon, where they were welcomed with a royal salute by King Charles III, Queen Camilla, Prince William and Princess Catherine. Soon after, the group boarded horse-drawn carriages for a ceremonial procession along a route lined with a colour guard. Meanwhile, the first lady, wearing a striking maroon wide-brimmed hat, accompanied the queen in a second carriage, according to Bloomberg.

The US President led the way through the Windsor quadrangle, with King Charles following slightly behind, as he inspected the troops. A 41-gun salute and the sound of bagpipes filling the courtyard.

What next during this Trump's UK visit? Later, the party is scheduled to watch a military display, including a joint flyover by US and UK F-35 fighter jets, ahead of a formal white-tie banquet where both Trump and the king will deliver speeches. The visit will feature the largest honour guard ever assembled for a UK state visit, the report said. The ceremonial welcome at Windsor Castle will include 120 horses and 1,300 members of the British military.

Following the day of pageantry, Trump will attend a series of diplomatic meetings with Prime Minister Keir Starmer. The UK aims to raise key issues, including trade terms and the ongoing war in Ukraine, though significant progress is not anticipated. For instance, Britain has reportedly put aside efforts to eliminate tariffs on its steel exports, scaling back its ambitions to reduce the levies to zero, according to Bloomberg's source.

The agenda also includes the announcement of a new British-American technology partnership, along with an event featuring several tech executives at the prime minister’s country estate.

Meanwhile, after departing from the White House on Tuesday, Trump said he had very good ties with the UK and described the visit a “great honor,” saying “they say Windsor Castle’s the ultimate, right?”