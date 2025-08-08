Trump taps tariff architect Stephen Miran to replace Adriana Kugler on Fed Board

Dr. Stephen Miran has been appointed by President Trump to the Federal Reserve Board temporarily, serving until January 31, 2026. Trump commended Miran's economic expertise and previous contributions, filling the vacancy left by Governor Adriana Kugler's resignation.

Livemint
Published8 Aug 2025, 05:46 AM IST
US President Donald Trump speaks during a Purple Heart Day event in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, US, on Thursday, Aug. 7, 2025. Trump said he had chosen Council of Economic Advisers Chairman Stephen Miran to serve as a Federal Reserve governor. Photographer: Eric Lee/Bloomberg
US President Donald Trump speaks during a Purple Heart Day event in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, US, on Thursday, Aug. 7, 2025. Trump said he had chosen Council of Economic Advisers Chairman Stephen Miran to serve as a Federal Reserve governor. Photographer: Eric Lee/Bloomberg(Bloomberg)

United States President Donald Trump has appointed Dr Stephen Miran, often credited with the ‘mind’ behind Trump's economic policies including the tariffs, as the temporary appointee to the Federal Reserve Board until January 31, 2026, filling the seat left vacant by the surprise resignation of Governor Adriana Kugler. Stephen Miran is the current Chairman of the Council of Economic Advisors.

Announcing Stephen Miran's appointment to Fed on Truth Social, Donald Trump praised his Harvard-trained expertise and prior service in his first administration, expressing confidence that he will “do an outstanding job.”

“It is my Great Honor to announce that I have chosen Dr. Stephen Miran, current Chairman of the Council of Economic Advisors, to serve in the just vacated seat on the Federal Reserve Board until January 31, 2026. In the meantime, we will continue to search for a permanent replacement," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Stephen has a Ph.D. in Economics from Harvard University, and served with distinction in my First Administration. He has been with me from the beginning of my Second Term, and his expertise in the World of Economics is unparalleled — He will do an outstanding job. Congratulations Stephen!”

More being updated

Stay updated with the latest Trending, India , World and US news. Stay tuned for Trump Tariffs India LIVE Updates only at LiveMint.

Business NewsNewsUs NewsTrump taps tariff architect Stephen Miran to replace Adriana Kugler on Fed Board
MoreLess

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.