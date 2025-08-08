Trump taps tariff architect Stephen Miran to replace Adriana Kugler on Fed Board

United States President Donald Trump has appointed Dr Stephen Miran, often credited with the ‘mind’ behind Trump's economic policies including the tariffs, as the temporary appointee to the Federal Reserve Board until January 31, 2026, filling the seat left vacant by the surprise resignation of Governor Adriana Kugler. Stephen Miran is the current Chairman of the Council of Economic Advisors.

Announcing Stephen Miran's appointment to Fed on Truth Social, Donald Trump praised his Harvard-trained expertise and prior service in his first administration, expressing confidence that he will “do an outstanding job.”

“It is my Great Honor to announce that I have chosen Dr. Stephen Miran, current Chairman of the Council of Economic Advisors, to serve in the just vacated seat on the Federal Reserve Board until January 31, 2026. In the meantime, we will continue to search for a permanent replacement," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Stephen has a Ph.D. in Economics from Harvard University, and served with distinction in my First Administration. He has been with me from the beginning of my Second Term, and his expertise in the World of Economics is unparalleled — He will do an outstanding job. Congratulations Stephen!”