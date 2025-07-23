Trump targets Fed Chair Jerome Powell again, calls him ‘numbskull’, says he’ll be out in 8 months

US President Donald Trump has intensified his attacks on Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. “He’s a numbskull,” Trump said, blaming him for high interest rates. “He keeps the rates too high, and is probably doing it for political reasons.”

"I think he's done a bad job, but he's going to be out pretty soon anyway. In eight months, he'll be out," the president declared.

While Powell’s current term as Fed Chair ends in May 2026, Trump appeared to suggest he could be replaced sooner — though he did not explain why the eight-month timeframe was relevant.

GOP scrutiny over Fed HQs renovations Apart from interest rate policy, Powell has faced growing criticism from Republican lawmakers over the Federal Reserve’s $2.5 billion headquarters renovation project. Trump and others have accused the Fed of lacking fiscal oversight.

“The Fed has had big mission creep,” Bessent said, adding, “They just print money to spend it. And I think a thorough review should be done.”

He argued that while the Fed's monetary policy should remain protected like “a jewel box,” its other functions had “just grown and grown,” due in part to not being subject to congressional appropriations.

Bessent calls for internal review Bessent has demanded an internal review of the Fed’s non-monetary activities, especially the renovation.

“There’s a real chance here for [Powell’s] legacy — that he right-size the non-monetary policy functions of the Fed,” he said.

“Since the financial crisis, the Fed has had what I call gain-of-function monetary policy, and the expenses have gone up a lot,” Bessent noted.

Trump doesn’t rule out anything When asked last week whether he ruled out firing Powell, Trump said, “I don’t rule out anything, but I think it’s highly unlikely — unless he has to leave for fraud.”

Powell responds: “Good stewards of public resources” In a letter to Trump’s budget director Russ Vought, Powell defended the renovation project, stating, “We take seriously the responsibility to be good stewards of public resources as we fulfill the duties given to us by Congress on behalf of the American people.”