Trump targets NBC host Kristen Welker, demands FCC action over her ‘mixed results’ assessment of his endorsements

US President Donald Trump on Sunday (August 30) launched another attack on the news media, targeting NBC’s Meet the Press moderator Kristen Welker and calling on the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to take action over what he described as “fake polls” and inaccurate political commentary.

Trump made the remarks in a series of posts on Truth Social, objecting to Welker's description of his record of endorsing Republican candidates as producing “mixed results.”

Trump threatens FCC complaint against Welker Trump called Welker the “Unpopular ‘Hostess’ of the once great Meet the Press,” which he renamed “Meet the Fake Press.”

He accused her of deliberately misrepresenting his record of political endorsements.

“Because of this purposeful inaccuracy, she will be reported to the FCC for rebuke or punishment,” Trump wrote.

Trump claimed his endorsements had achieved a 99% success rate overall, including a 100% success rate for Senate endorsements and a 98% success rate for House endorsements.

He cited the victories of Republican candidates Darline Graham and Mike Mazzei as examples of his successful endorsements.

‘Strongest endorsement in the history of politics’ Trump strongly defended his record of backing Republican candidates, arguing that his endorsements had played a decisive role in several unexpected victories.

“Their new weapon is to say that my 99% SUCCESS Rate on Endorsements, 100% on Senatorial Endorsements... is either a mixed result, or not very good,” Trump wrote.

“In actuality, it is, without question, the strongest Endorsement in the History of Politics,” he added.

Trump also highlighted Darline Graham's Senate victory, saying she had not been expected to win before receiving his endorsement.

“Darline Graham’s run for the Senate was the biggest story in all of Politics, because she wasn’t expected to win, and then, when I Endorsed her, and she easily won,” Trump said.

He also pointed to an Oklahoma gubernatorial candidate whom he said was trailing in polls before receiving his endorsement and subsequently winning.

Trump demands action on ‘Fake Polls’ In a separate Truth Social post, Trump intensified his criticism of polling organizations and news outlets.

“THE FAKE POLLS USED BY OUR CROOKED MEDIA ARE OUT OF CONTROL, AND SOMETHING MUST BE DONE ABOUT IT. FCC TO THE RESCUE!” he wrote.

Trump has repeatedly attacked polls that show weak approval ratings or unfavorable political prospects for his administration.

He also urged FCC Chairman Brendan Carr to take his complaints seriously.

“I hope that Chairman Brendan Carr, and the fine people of his Commission, will take this Threat to our Country very seriously,” Trump wrote.

Trump slams ‘Radical Left News’ The President accused news organizations of deliberately targeting him and said the media was attempting to undermine his political record.

“Unfortunately, she is not the only one,” Trump wrote of Welker. “The Radical Left News is going out of their way to harass, demean, and libel anything ‘TRUMP.’”

He concluded his post by calling the press “a Disgrace to our Nation” and described the issue as a matter of “Fake Polls and Commentary.”

Also Read | Trump to use Venezuelan oil to refill US petroleum reserve; deal details unclear

NBC defends Welker NBC defended Welker following Trump's attack.

“Kristen is one of the best in the business and we stand by her,” an NBC spokesperson said in an emailed statement.

Trump's criticism comes amid already strained relations with Welker. In June, he abruptly ended an interview with her following a tense exchange, during which he became irritated by questions about the war against Iran.

Trump-Media offensive The confrontation with Welker is part of a broader campaign by Trump and his administration against media organizations he accuses of unfair or hostile coverage.

Earlier in the week, Trump attacked New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman over a report that he would skip New York's annual September 11 commemoration because he would not have a speaking role.

Trump has also sued major news organizations, including The Wall Street Journal and The New York Times, while his administration has pursued restrictions on journalists and cut federal funding for public media.

Several major news organizations and broadcasters have pushed back, including through lawsuits. The latest dispute puts renewed focus on the limits of presidential influence over the nation's broadcast regulators—and the constitutional protections surrounding political journalism.

Also Read | CNN slams White House for personal attacks on reporter over Trump aide question