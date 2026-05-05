Trump renews feud with Pope Leo XIV, says pontiff’s Iran comments ‘endangering Catholics’

US President Donald Trump has reignited his feud with Pope Leo XIV, accusing the pontiff of putting Catholics at risk over comments linked to Iran and nuclear weapons.

The remarks came during an interview on The Hugh Hewitt Show while Trump was discussing jailed Hong Kong businessman Jimmy Lai and his upcoming talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

When host Hugh Hewitt suggested the Pope should also raise Lai’s detention with Beijing, Trump abruptly shifted to criticism of the Vatican leader.

“Well, the Pope would rather talk about the fact that it’s OK for Iran to have a nuclear weapon,” Trump said.

“I don’t think that’s very good. I think he’s endangering a lot of Catholics and a lot of people.”

Trump added: “He thinks it’s just fine for Iran to have a nuclear weapon.”

Dispute linked to Iran war and nuclear tensions Trump's latest comments come after an escalating public disagreement between the US President and the Pope over the Middle East conflict, immigration and global diplomacy.

Last month, Pope Leo XIV criticised Trump’s warning that “a whole civilization will die” in Iran, calling such rhetoric “unacceptable.”

The comment deepened tensions between the White House and the Vatican at a time of heightened global concern over the Iran conflict.

Trump hits back at pontiff Trump responded aggressively to the Pope’s criticism in recent weeks, accusing him of weakness on key issues.

The US President reportedly described the pontiff as: “WEAK on crime” and “terrible for Foreign Policy.”

The dispute further intensified after Trump shared an AI-generated image depicting himself as Jesus healing the sick. The post sparked criticism online, including from some of Trump’s supporters and religious commentators.

Pope says he has ‘no fear’ of Trump administration Despite the escalating rhetoric, Pope Leo XIV has sought to avoid direct confrontation with the US President.

The Pope recently said he has “no fear of the Trump administration” and stressed that he does not want a personal political battle with Trump.

Rubio set for Vatican talks The renewed clash comes at a diplomatically sensitive moment as US Secretary of State Marco Rubio prepares to travel to Rome for a meeting with the pope.

According to the US Department of State, Rubio will visit Italy and the Vatican from May 6 to May 8 to advance “bilateral relations with Italy and the Vatican.”

Rubio and the Pope are expected to discuss the ongoing Middle East crisis, including the situation involving Iran.