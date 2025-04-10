Trump tariff delay: Full list of country-wise updated rates; why did US punish China

US President Donald Trump announced a 90-day 'pause' on reciprocal tariffs for all countries but China. Trump raised tariffs on Chinese products to 125 percent after Beijing announced a new round of retaliation.
The details were not immediately clear, but the Trump administration said the US would keep his 10% baseline tariffs on most countries. Stocks immediately made steep gains after Trump’s reversal.
"I have authorised a 90 day PAUSE, and a substantially lowered Reciprocal Tariff during this period, of 10%, also effective immediately," Trump posted on Truth social media.
Trump's turnabout on Wednesday came less than 24 hours after steep new tariffs kicked in on most trading partners. It followed the most intense episode of financial market volatility since the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Here's all you need to know about Trump tariff delay:
Countries, that were hit with the reciprocal duties that went into effect Wednesday, will now be taxed at the earlier 10% baseline rate applied to other nations, with the exception of China, a White House official told Bloomberg.
US tariffs on steel, aluminum and automobiles remain at their current rates, the official said.
Meanwhile, tariffs of 10% or 25% on Canadian and Mexico goods, with the exception items covered by the North American trade pact, will also stay the same, the official added.
According to the official, EU imports face a 10% tax even though the bloc announced retaliation on the metals tariffs because the EU measures have not yet been implemented.
Trump’s decision to raise import taxes even further on China came after Beijing announced plans to retaliate with an 84% duty on American goods set to begin Thursday.
The Trump administration took particular aim at China over its trade practices and its combative approach to the president’s tariff plans.
“Based on the lack of respect that China has shown to the World’s Markets, I am hereby raising the Tariff charged to China by the United States of America to 125%, effective immediately,” Trump said in a social media post.
Trump later told reporters that he announced “a 90-day pause for the people who didn't retaliate because I told them if they retaliate, we're going to double it...And that's what I did with China because they did retaliate.”
Later, the White House posted on X, “DO NOT RETALIATE AND YOU WILL BE REWARDED.”
On Wednesday, China had slapped 50% tariffs on US goods, raising levies from 34% to 84%, and retaliating against President Donald Trump’s punishing new round of tariffs, which pushed up duties against Chinese goods to 104% a day before.
Trump told media on Wednesday that "China wants to make a deal. They just don't know how quite to go about it." He added, " [Chinese President] Xi is a smart guy and we’ll end up making a very good deal.
He called the Chinese leader “one of the smartest people in the world” and “a man who knows exactly what has to be done, he loves his country”.
The US president later predicted that Chinese President Xi Jinping or his team would come to the table for negotiations despite their defiant posture. “We’ll get a phone call at some point, and it’ll be off to the races,” Trump said.
“It’ll be a great thing for them. It’ll be a great thing for us. It’s going to be a great thing for the world and for humanity," Trump was quoted by Bloomberg as saying.
Trump said that more than 75 countries had contacted his administration to negotiate on trade barriers and “have not, at my strong suggestion, retaliated in any way, shape, or form.”
Vietnam and the US have agreed to start negotiations on a “reciprocal” trade agreement after talks in Washington. Meanwhile, the UK will continue negotiations ‘coolly and calmly’.
South Korea's acting President Han Duck-soo said on Thursday that the government would seek to advance negotiations with the US over tariffs in a bid to shake off the burden, the Yonhap News Agency reported.
A Japanese official also said that the country will continue to urge US President Donald Trump to review his tariff measures.
Here is a look at the full list of tariffs Trump originally threatened – and the new updated rate country by country:
|Country
|Original tariff
|Revised tariff
|China
|34%
|125%
|European Union
|20%
|10%
|Vietnam
|46%
|10%
|Taiwan
|32%
|10%
|Japan
|24%
|10%
|India
|26%
|10%
|South Korea
|25%
|10%
|Thailand
|36%
|10%
|Switzerland
|31%
|10%
|Indonesia
|32%
|10%
|Malaysia
|24%
|10%
|Cambodia
|49%
|10%
|United Kingdom
|10%
|10%
|South Africa
|30%
|10%
|Brazil
|10%
|10%
|Bangladesh
|37%
|10%
|Singapore
|10%
|10%
|Israel
|17%
|10%
|Philippines
|17%
|10%
|Chile
|10%
|10%
|Australia
|10%
|10%
|Pakistan
|29%
|10%
|Turkey
|10%
|10%
|Sri Lanka
|44%
|10%
|Colombia
|10%
|10%
|Peru
|10%
|10%
|Nicaragua
|18%
|10%
|Norway
|15%
|10%
|Costa Rica
|10%
|10%
|Jordan
|20%
|10%
|Dominican Republic
|10%
|10%
|United Arab Emirates
|10%
|10%
|New Zealand
|10%
|10%
|Argentina
|10%
|10%
|Ecuador
|10%
|10%
|Guatemala
|10%
|10%
|Honduras
|10%
|10%
|Madagascar
|47%
|10%
|Myanmar
|44%
|10%
|Tunisia
|28%
|10%
|Kazakhstan
|27%
|10%
|Serbia
|37%
|10%
|Egypt
|10%
|10%
|Saudi Arabia
|10%
|10%
|El Salvador
|10%
|10%
|Côte d’Ivoire
|21%
|10%
|Laos
|48%
|10%
|Botswana
|37%
|10%
|Trinidad and Tobago
|10%
|10%
|Morocco
|10%
|10%
|Algeria
|30%
|10%
|Oman
|10%
|10%
|Uruguay
|10%
|10%
|Bahamas
|10%
|10%
|Lesotho
|50%
|10%
|Ukraine
|10%
|10%
|Bahrain
|10%
|10%
|Qatar
|10%
|10%
|Mauritius
|40%
|10%
|Fiji
|32%
|10%
|Iceland
|10%
|10%
|Kenya
|10%
|10%
|Liechtenstein
|37%
|10%
|Guyana
|38%
|10%
|Haiti
|10%
|10%
|Bosnia and Herzegovina
|35%
|10%
|Nigeria
|14%
|10%
|Namibia
|21%
|10%
|Brunei
|24%
|10%
|Bolivia
|10%
|10%
|Panama
|10%
|10%
|Venezuela
|15%
|10%
|North Macedonia
|33%
|10%
|Ethiopia
|10%
|10%
|Ghana
|10%
|10%
|Moldova
|31%
|10%
|Angola
|32%
|10%
|Democratic Republic of the Congo
|11%
|10%
|Jamaica
|10%
|10%
|Mozambique
|16%
|10%
|Paraguay
|10%
|10%
|Zambia
|17%
|10%
|Lebanon
|10%
|10%
|Tanzania
|10%
|10%
|Iraq
|39%
|10%
|Georgia
|10%
|10%
|Senegal
|10%
|10%
|Azerbaijan
|10%
|10%
|Cameroon
|11%
|10%
|Uganda
|10%
|10%
|Albania
|10%
|10%
|Armenia
|10%
|10%
|Nepal
|10%
|10%
|Sint Maarten
|10%
|10%
|Falkland Islands
|41%
|10%
|Gabon
|10%
|10%
|Kuwait
|10%
|10%
|Togo
|10%
|10%
|Suriname
|10%
|10%
|Belize
|10%
|10%
|Papua New Guinea
|10%
|10%
|Malawi
|17%
|10%
|Liberia
|10%
|10%
|British Virgin Islands
|10%
|10%
|Afghanistan
|10%
|10%
|Zimbabwe
|18%
|10%
|Benin
|10%
|10%
|Barbados
|10%
|10%
|Monaco
|10%
|10%
|Syria
|41%
|10%
|Uzbekistan
|10%
|10%
|Republic of the Congo
|10%
|10%
|Djibouti
|10%
|10%
|French Polynesia
|10%
|10%
|Cayman Islands
|10%
|10%
|Kosovo
|10%
|10%
|Curaçao
|10%
|10%
|Vanuatu
|22%
|10%
|Rwanda
|10%
|10%
|Sierra Leone
|10%
|10%
|Mongolia
|10%
|10%
|San Marino
|10%
|10%
|Antigua and Barbuda
|10%
|10%
|Bermuda
|10%
|10%
|Eswatini
|10%
|10%
|Marshall Islands
|10%
|10%
|Saint Pierre and Miquelon
|10%
|10%
|Saint Kitts and Nevis
|10%
|10%
|Turkmenistan
|10%
|10%
|Grenada
|10%
|10%
|Sudan
|10%
|10%
|Turks and Caicos Islands
|10%
|10%
|Aruba
|10%
|10%
|Montenegro
|10%
|10%
|Saint Helena
|10%
|10%
|Kyrgyzstan
|10%
|10%
|Yemen
|10%
|10%
|Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
|10%
|10%
|Niger
|10%
|10%
|Saint Lucia
|10%
|10%
|Nauru
|30%
|10%
|Equatorial Guinea
|13%
|10%
|Iran
|10%
|10%
|Libya
|31%
|10%
|Samoa
|10%
|10%
|Guinea
|10%
|10%
|Timor-Leste
|10%
|10%
|Montserrat
|10%
|10%
|Chad
|13%
|10%
|Mali
|10%
|10%
|Maldives
|10%
|10%
|Tajikistan
|10%
|10%
|Cabo Verde
|10%
|10%
|Burundi
|10%
|10%
|Guadeloupe
|10%
|10%
|Bhutan
|10%
|10%
|Martinique
|10%
|10%
|Tonga
|10%
|10%
|Mauritania
|10%
|10%
|Dominica
|10%
|10%
|Micronesia
|10%
|10%
|Gambia
|10%
|10%
|French Guiana
|10%
|10%
|Christmas Island
|10%
|10%
|Andorra
|10%
|10%
|Central African Republic
|10%
|10%
|Solomon Islands
|10%
|10%
|Mayotte
|10%
|10%
|Anguilla
|10%
|10%
|Cocos (Keeling) Islands
|10%
|10%
|Eritrea
|10%
|10%
|Cook Islands
|10%
|10%
|South Sudan
|10%
|10%
|Comoros
|10%
|10%
|Kiribati
|10%
|10%
|São Tomé and Príncipe
|10%
|10%
|Norfolk Island
|10%
|10%
|Gibraltar
|10%
|10%
|Tuvalu
|10%
|10%
|British Indian Ocean Territory
|10%
|10%
|Tokelau
|10%
|10%
|Guinea-Bissau
|10%
|10%
|Svalbard and Jan Mayen
|10%
|10%
|Heard and McDonald Islands
|10%
|10%
|Réunion
|10%
|10%
(With inputs from agencies and the Guardian)
