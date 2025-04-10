Trump tariff delay: Full list of country-wise updated rates; why did US punish China

US President Donald Trump announced a 90-day 'pause' on reciprocal tariffs for all countries, while further raising tariffs on Chinese products to 125 percent.

Written By Akriti Anand
Updated10 Apr 2025, 08:50 AM IST
US President Donald Trump speaks, as he signs executive orders and proclamations in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., April 9, 2025.
US President Donald Trump speaks, as he signs executive orders and proclamations in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., April 9, 2025. (REUTERS)

US President Donald Trump announced a 90-day 'pause' on reciprocal tariffs for all countries but China. Trump raised tariffs on Chinese products to 125 percent after Beijing announced a new round of retaliation. 

The details were not immediately clear, but the Trump administration said the US would keep his 10% baseline tariffs on most countries. Stocks immediately made steep gains after Trump’s reversal.

"I have authorised a 90 day PAUSE, and a substantially lowered Reciprocal Tariff during this period, of 10%, also effective immediately," Trump posted on Truth social media.

Trump's turnabout on Wednesday came less than 24 hours after steep new tariffs kicked in on most trading partners. It followed the most intense episode of financial market volatility since the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Here's all you need to know about Trump tariff delay:

1. What happens now?

Countries, that were hit with the reciprocal duties that went into effect Wednesday, will now be taxed at the earlier 10% baseline rate applied to other nations, with the exception of China, a White House official told Bloomberg.

US tariffs on steel, aluminum and automobiles remain at their current rates, the official said.

Meanwhile, tariffs of 10% or 25% on Canadian and Mexico goods, with the exception items covered by the North American trade pact, will also stay the same, the official added.

According to the official, EU imports face a 10% tax even though the bloc announced retaliation on the metals tariffs because the EU measures have not yet been implemented.

2. Why Trump hiked tariff rate ONLY for China

Trump’s decision to raise import taxes even further on China came after Beijing announced plans to retaliate with an 84% duty on American goods set to begin Thursday.

The Trump administration took particular aim at China over its trade practices and its combative approach to the president’s tariff plans.

“Based on the lack of respect that China has shown to the World’s Markets, I am hereby raising the Tariff charged to China by the United States of America to 125%, effective immediately,” Trump said in a social media post.

Trump later told reporters that he announced “a 90-day pause for the people who didn't retaliate because I told them if they retaliate, we're going to double it...And that's what I did with China because they did retaliate.”

Later, the White House posted on X, “DO NOT RETALIATE AND YOU WILL BE REWARDED.”

On Wednesday, China had slapped 50% tariffs on US goods, raising levies from 34% to 84%, and retaliating against President Donald Trump’s punishing new round of tariffs, which pushed up duties against Chinese goods to 104% a day before.

3. 'China wants to make a deal'

Trump told media on Wednesday that "China wants to make a deal. They just don't know how quite to go about it." He added, " [Chinese President] Xi is a smart guy and we’ll end up making a very good deal.

He called the Chinese leader “one of the smartest people in the world” and “a man who knows exactly what has to be done, he loves his country”.

The US president later predicted that Chinese President Xi Jinping or his team would come to the table for negotiations despite their defiant posture. “We’ll get a phone call at some point, and it’ll be off to the races,” Trump said.

“It’ll be a great thing for them. It’ll be a great thing for us. It’s going to be a great thing for the world and for humanity," Trump was quoted by Bloomberg as saying.

4. Countries in talks with US after 90-day pause

Trump said that more than 75 countries had contacted his administration to negotiate on trade barriers and “have not, at my strong suggestion, retaliated in any way, shape, or form.”

Vietnam and the US have agreed to start negotiations on a “reciprocal” trade agreement after talks in Washington. Meanwhile, the UK will continue negotiations ‘coolly and calmly’.

South Korea's acting President Han Duck-soo said on Thursday that the government would seek to advance negotiations with the US over tariffs in a bid to shake off the burden, the Yonhap News Agency reported.

A Japanese official also said that the country will continue to urge US President Donald Trump to review his tariff measures.

5. A country-by-country look after the 90-day pause

Here is a look at the full list of tariffs Trump originally threatened – and the new updated rate country by country:

CountryOriginal tariffRevised tariff
China34%125%
European Union20%10%
Vietnam46%10%
Taiwan32%10%
Japan24%10%
India26%10%
South Korea25%10%
Thailand36%10%
Switzerland31%10%
Indonesia32%10%
Malaysia24%10%
Cambodia49%10%
United Kingdom10%10%
South Africa30%10%
Brazil10%10%
Bangladesh37%10%
Singapore10%10%
Israel17%10%
Philippines17%10%
Chile10%10%
Australia10%10%
Pakistan29%10%
Turkey10%10%
Sri Lanka44%10%
Colombia10%10%
Peru10%10%
Nicaragua18%10%
Norway15%10%
Costa Rica10%10%
Jordan20%10%
Dominican Republic10%10%
United Arab Emirates10%10%
New Zealand10%10%
Argentina10%10%
Ecuador10%10%
Guatemala10%10%
Honduras10%10%
Madagascar47%10%
Myanmar44%10%
Tunisia28%10%
Kazakhstan27%10%
Serbia37%10%
Egypt10%10%
Saudi Arabia10%10%
El Salvador10%10%
Côte d’Ivoire21%10%
Laos48%10%
Botswana37%10%
Trinidad and Tobago10%10%
Morocco10%10%
Algeria30%10%
Oman10%10%
Uruguay10%10%
Bahamas10%10%
Lesotho50%10%
Ukraine10%10%
Bahrain10%10%
Qatar10%10%
Mauritius40%10%
Fiji32%10%
Iceland10%10%
Kenya10%10%
Liechtenstein37%10%
Guyana38%10%
Haiti10%10%
Bosnia and Herzegovina35%10%
Nigeria14%10%
Namibia21%10%
Brunei24%10%
Bolivia10%10%
Panama10%10%
Venezuela15%10%
North Macedonia33%10%
Ethiopia10%10%
Ghana10%10%
Moldova31%10%
Angola32%10%
Democratic Republic of the Congo11%10%
Jamaica10%10%
Mozambique16%10%
Paraguay10%10%
Zambia17%10%
Lebanon10%10%
Tanzania10%10%
Iraq39%10%
Georgia10%10%
Senegal10%10%
Azerbaijan10%10%
Cameroon11%10%
Uganda10%10%
Albania10%10%
Armenia10%10%
Nepal10%10%
Sint Maarten10%10%
Falkland Islands41%10%
Gabon10%10%
Kuwait10%10%
Togo10%10%
Suriname10%10%
Belize10%10%
Papua New Guinea10%10%
Malawi17%10%
Liberia10%10%
British Virgin Islands10%10%
Afghanistan10%10%
Zimbabwe18%10%
Benin10%10%
Barbados10%10%
Monaco10%10%
Syria41%10%
Uzbekistan10%10%
Republic of the Congo10%10%
Djibouti10%10%
French Polynesia10%10%
Cayman Islands10%10%
Kosovo10%10%
Curaçao10%10%
Vanuatu22%10%
Rwanda10%10%
Sierra Leone10%10%
Mongolia10%10%
San Marino10%10%
Antigua and Barbuda10%10%
Bermuda10%10%
Eswatini10%10%
Marshall Islands10%10%
Saint Pierre and Miquelon10%10%
Saint Kitts and Nevis10%10%
Turkmenistan10%10%
Grenada10%10%
Sudan10%10%
Turks and Caicos Islands10%10%
Aruba10%10%
Montenegro10%10%
Saint Helena10%10%
Kyrgyzstan10%10%
Yemen10%10%
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines10%10%
Niger10%10%
Saint Lucia10%10%
Nauru30%10%
Equatorial Guinea13%10%
Iran10%10%
Libya31%10%
Samoa10%10%
Guinea10%10%
Timor-Leste10%10%
Montserrat10%10%
Chad13%10%
Mali10%10%
Maldives10%10%
Tajikistan10%10%
Cabo Verde10%10%
Burundi10%10%
Guadeloupe10%10%
Bhutan10%10%
Martinique10%10%
Tonga10%10%
Mauritania10%10%
Dominica10%10%
Micronesia10%10%
Gambia10%10%
French Guiana10%10%
Christmas Island10%10%
Andorra10%10%
Central African Republic10%10%
Solomon Islands10%10%
Mayotte10%10%
Anguilla10%10%
Cocos (Keeling) Islands10%10%
Eritrea10%10%
Cook Islands10%10%
South Sudan10%10%
Comoros10%10%
Kiribati10%10%
São Tomé and Príncipe10%10%
Norfolk Island10%10%
Gibraltar10%10%
Tuvalu10%10%
British Indian Ocean Territory10%10%
Tokelau10%10%
Guinea-Bissau10%10%
Svalbard and Jan Mayen10%10%
Heard and McDonald Islands10%10%
Réunion10%10%

(With inputs from agencies and the Guardian)

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsNewsUs NewsTrump tariff delay: Full list of country-wise updated rates; why did US punish China
MoreLess
First Published:10 Apr 2025, 08:17 AM IST
Most Active Stocks
Market Snapshot
  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High
Trending In Market
Recommended For You
    More Recommendations
    Gold Prices
    • 24K
    • 22K
    Fuel Price
    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Popular in News

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.