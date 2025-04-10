Trump tariff delay: Full list of country-wise updated rates; why did US punish China

US President Donald Trump announced a 90-day 'pause' on reciprocal tariffs for all countries but China. Trump raised tariffs on Chinese products to 125 percent after Beijing announced a new round of retaliation.

The details were not immediately clear, but the Trump administration said the US would keep his 10% baseline tariffs on most countries. Stocks immediately made steep gains after Trump’s reversal.

"I have authorised a 90 day PAUSE, and a substantially lowered Reciprocal Tariff during this period, of 10%, also effective immediately," Trump posted on Truth social media.

Trump's turnabout on Wednesday came less than 24 hours after steep new tariffs kicked in on most trading partners. It followed the most intense episode of financial market volatility since the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Here's all you need to know about Trump tariff delay:

1. What happens now? Countries, that were hit with the reciprocal duties that went into effect Wednesday, will now be taxed at the earlier 10% baseline rate applied to other nations, with the exception of China, a White House official told Bloomberg.

US tariffs on steel, aluminum and automobiles remain at their current rates, the official said.

Meanwhile, tariffs of 10% or 25% on Canadian and Mexico goods, with the exception items covered by the North American trade pact, will also stay the same, the official added.

According to the official, EU imports face a 10% tax even though the bloc announced retaliation on the metals tariffs because the EU measures have not yet been implemented.

2. Why Trump hiked tariff rate ONLY for China Trump’s decision to raise import taxes even further on China came after Beijing announced plans to retaliate with an 84% duty on American goods set to begin Thursday.

The Trump administration took particular aim at China over its trade practices and its combative approach to the president’s tariff plans.

“Based on the lack of respect that China has shown to the World’s Markets, I am hereby raising the Tariff charged to China by the United States of America to 125%, effective immediately,” Trump said in a social media post.

Trump later told reporters that he announced “a 90-day pause for the people who didn't retaliate because I told them if they retaliate, we're going to double it...And that's what I did with China because they did retaliate.”

Later, the White House posted on X, “DO NOT RETALIATE AND YOU WILL BE REWARDED.”

On Wednesday, China had slapped 50% tariffs on US goods, raising levies from 34% to 84%, and retaliating against President Donald Trump’s punishing new round of tariffs, which pushed up duties against Chinese goods to 104% a day before.

3. 'China wants to make a deal' Trump told media on Wednesday that "China wants to make a deal. They just don't know how quite to go about it." He added, " [Chinese President] Xi is a smart guy and we’ll end up making a very good deal.

He called the Chinese leader “one of the smartest people in the world” and “a man who knows exactly what has to be done, he loves his country”.

The US president later predicted that Chinese President Xi Jinping or his team would come to the table for negotiations despite their defiant posture. “We’ll get a phone call at some point, and it’ll be off to the races,” Trump said.

“It’ll be a great thing for them. It’ll be a great thing for us. It’s going to be a great thing for the world and for humanity," Trump was quoted by Bloomberg as saying.

4. Countries in talks with US after 90-day pause Trump said that more than 75 countries had contacted his administration to negotiate on trade barriers and “have not, at my strong suggestion, retaliated in any way, shape, or form.”

Vietnam and the US have agreed to start negotiations on a “reciprocal” trade agreement after talks in Washington. Meanwhile, the UK will continue negotiations ‘coolly and calmly’.

South Korea's acting President Han Duck-soo said on Thursday that the government would seek to advance negotiations with the US over tariffs in a bid to shake off the burden, the Yonhap News Agency reported.

A Japanese official also said that the country will continue to urge US President Donald Trump to review his tariff measures.

5. A country-by-country look after the 90-day pause Here is a look at the full list of tariffs Trump originally threatened – and the new updated rate country by country:

Country Original tariff Revised tariff China 34% 125% European Union 20% 10% Vietnam 46% 10% Taiwan 32% 10% Japan 24% 10% India 26% 10% South Korea 25% 10% Thailand 36% 10% Switzerland 31% 10% Indonesia 32% 10% Malaysia 24% 10% Cambodia 49% 10% United Kingdom 10% 10% South Africa 30% 10% Brazil 10% 10% Bangladesh 37% 10% Singapore 10% 10% Israel 17% 10% Philippines 17% 10% Chile 10% 10% Australia 10% 10% Pakistan 29% 10% Turkey 10% 10% Sri Lanka 44% 10% Colombia 10% 10% Peru 10% 10% Nicaragua 18% 10% Norway 15% 10% Costa Rica 10% 10% Jordan 20% 10% Dominican Republic 10% 10% United Arab Emirates 10% 10% New Zealand 10% 10% Argentina 10% 10% Ecuador 10% 10% Guatemala 10% 10% Honduras 10% 10% Madagascar 47% 10% Myanmar 44% 10% Tunisia 28% 10% Kazakhstan 27% 10% Serbia 37% 10% Egypt 10% 10% Saudi Arabia 10% 10% El Salvador 10% 10% Côte d’Ivoire 21% 10% Laos 48% 10% Botswana 37% 10% Trinidad and Tobago 10% 10% Morocco 10% 10% Algeria 30% 10% Oman 10% 10% Uruguay 10% 10% Bahamas 10% 10% Lesotho 50% 10% Ukraine 10% 10% Bahrain 10% 10% Qatar 10% 10% Mauritius 40% 10% Fiji 32% 10% Iceland 10% 10% Kenya 10% 10% Liechtenstein 37% 10% Guyana 38% 10% Haiti 10% 10% Bosnia and Herzegovina 35% 10% Nigeria 14% 10% Namibia 21% 10% Brunei 24% 10% Bolivia 10% 10% Panama 10% 10% Venezuela 15% 10% North Macedonia 33% 10% Ethiopia 10% 10% Ghana 10% 10% Moldova 31% 10% Angola 32% 10% Democratic Republic of the Congo 11% 10% Jamaica 10% 10% Mozambique 16% 10% Paraguay 10% 10% Zambia 17% 10% Lebanon 10% 10% Tanzania 10% 10% Iraq 39% 10% Georgia 10% 10% Senegal 10% 10% Azerbaijan 10% 10% Cameroon 11% 10% Uganda 10% 10% Albania 10% 10% Armenia 10% 10% Nepal 10% 10% Sint Maarten 10% 10% Falkland Islands 41% 10% Gabon 10% 10% Kuwait 10% 10% Togo 10% 10% Suriname 10% 10% Belize 10% 10% Papua New Guinea 10% 10% Malawi 17% 10% Liberia 10% 10% British Virgin Islands 10% 10% Afghanistan 10% 10% Zimbabwe 18% 10% Benin 10% 10% Barbados 10% 10% Monaco 10% 10% Syria 41% 10% Uzbekistan 10% 10% Republic of the Congo 10% 10% Djibouti 10% 10% French Polynesia 10% 10% Cayman Islands 10% 10% Kosovo 10% 10% Curaçao 10% 10% Vanuatu 22% 10% Rwanda 10% 10% Sierra Leone 10% 10% Mongolia 10% 10% San Marino 10% 10% Antigua and Barbuda 10% 10% Bermuda 10% 10% Eswatini 10% 10% Marshall Islands 10% 10% Saint Pierre and Miquelon 10% 10% Saint Kitts and Nevis 10% 10% Turkmenistan 10% 10% Grenada 10% 10% Sudan 10% 10% Turks and Caicos Islands 10% 10% Aruba 10% 10% Montenegro 10% 10% Saint Helena 10% 10% Kyrgyzstan 10% 10% Yemen 10% 10% Saint Vincent and the Grenadines 10% 10% Niger 10% 10% Saint Lucia 10% 10% Nauru 30% 10% Equatorial Guinea 13% 10% Iran 10% 10% Libya 31% 10% Samoa 10% 10% Guinea 10% 10% Timor-Leste 10% 10% Montserrat 10% 10% Chad 13% 10% Mali 10% 10% Maldives 10% 10% Tajikistan 10% 10% Cabo Verde 10% 10% Burundi 10% 10% Guadeloupe 10% 10% Bhutan 10% 10% Martinique 10% 10% Tonga 10% 10% Mauritania 10% 10% Dominica 10% 10% Micronesia 10% 10% Gambia 10% 10% French Guiana 10% 10% Christmas Island 10% 10% Andorra 10% 10% Central African Republic 10% 10% Solomon Islands 10% 10% Mayotte 10% 10% Anguilla 10% 10% Cocos (Keeling) Islands 10% 10% Eritrea 10% 10% Cook Islands 10% 10% South Sudan 10% 10% Comoros 10% 10% Kiribati 10% 10% São Tomé and Príncipe 10% 10% Norfolk Island 10% 10% Gibraltar 10% 10% Tuvalu 10% 10% British Indian Ocean Territory 10% 10% Tokelau 10% 10% Guinea-Bissau 10% 10% Svalbard and Jan Mayen 10% 10% Heard and McDonald Islands 10% 10% Réunion 10% 10%