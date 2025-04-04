Donald Trump imposed tariffs on islands with penguins. But why was Russia spared? White House answers

Trump tariffs: US President Donald Trump slammed 184 countries around the world with sweeping tariffs on April 2, even imposing a 10 per cent levy on an uninhabited island with populations of penguins and seals.

India has been hit with a 26 per cent tariff, while China and other countries faced more severe consequences. Almost all country will now face a baseline tariff of 10 per cent.

However, what is now catching the world's attention is the absence of one of the most politically significant countries in the world – Russia.

Trump tariffs: Why has Russia been exempted? Russia's exemption from Trump's tariff list has been grabbing eyeballs since the White House released the same. Giving an explanation to US outlet Axios, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said that the Vladimir Putin-led country was left out because it is already subject to US sanctions, which “preclude any meaningful trade” between Kremlin and Washington DC.

Leavitt further told Axios that Russia could still face “additional strong sanctions”.

Another White House official has also echoed the remarks made by Leavitt. “They are already facing extremely high tariffs, and our previously imposed sanctions preclude any meaningful trade with these countries,” the official was quoted as saying by New York Times.

“Russia is not on this list because sanctions from the Ukraine war have already rendered trade between the two countries as zero,” another official reportedly told journalist Jasmine Wright.

White House ‘sanction’ claim inaccurate? Data however shows that Leavitt's claim is only partially accurate. While trade between US and Russia has dropped significantly – from $35 billion in 2021 to just $3.5 billion last year – Kremlin still trades more with the Donald Trump-led countries than other smaller nations.

Also Read | India eyes swift trade pact with US amid higher tariff pressures on Asian rivals

Trade between US and Russia dropped to $3.5 billion in 2024 due to sanctions imposed on the country amid its war with Ukraine.

However, this figure is still more than what the US trades with smaller countries like Brunei and Mauritius, which have been slapped with Trump tariffs. Even Syria, which traded $11 billion with US last year as per UN data quoted by Trading Economics, was on the list.

After Donald Trump took office in January this year, the White House has maintained a somewhat softened approach with the President meeting Vladimir Putin to negotiate on the war.

Reports also say that Russia has asked Trump to lift some of the sanctions as part of a US-brokered ceasefire between it and Ukraine.

However, Trump is reportedly unhappy with Putin after his recent comments on Ukraine and has threatened Russia with secondary tariffs on oil.

Who else is not part of Trump Tariff? Cuba, Belarus, and North Korea were among other countries that were exempt from Trump tariffs, as they already face heavy sanctions from the US.