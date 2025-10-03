Trump tariff impact: Why Halloween 2025 may cost American shoppers more

Halloween this year could be scarier for Americans, financially. Thanks to President Donald Trump's tariffs.

A consumer survey by the National Retail Federation (NRF) revealed that Halloween spending is expected to reach a record $13.1 billion this year – up from $11.6 billion last year.

According to the NRF survey, Halloween shoppers can expect to spend a record high of $114.45 per person this season – nearly $11 more than last year and up from the previous record of $108.24 in 2023.

Candies, costumes, decorations and greeting cards are among the most popular purchases this Halloween season.

Why Halloween this year may cost American shoppers more The NRF's annual survey found that 79% of Halloween shoppers expect to pay higher prices this year due to tariffs.

Concerns have been raised about an increase in prices of Halloween products due to the tariff imposed by US President Donald Trump on foreign imports since April – especially on China.

Notably, Trump increased US tariffs on most Chinese goods from about 20% to 145% in April, before reducing the rate to 30% in May.

According to CNN, many production orders were halted in April because importers decided it would be too costly to bring them into the US for the Halloween season.

Amid the rising concerns, the Halloween and Costume Association told CNN that roughly 90% of Halloween products contain at least one component made overseas, most often in China.

As a result, Halloween 2025's inventory will be tighter, and things will cost more, CNN reported.

The report, however, claimed that prices for items produced outside of China may not see much of a price increase, if at all.

Impact of US tariffs on Halloween Chris Zephro’s company, Trick or Trick Studios, reportedly produces and imports goods that are sold to more than 10,000 retailers around the world, 65% in the US.

According to CNN, he has paid upwards of $800,000 in tariff costs so far this year.

That cost has reportedly forced Zephro to lay off 15 employees for the first time since he co-founded his company 15 years ago.

Meanwhile, Reyna Hernandez, who is piecing together a Halloween costume for her six-year-old, told CNN, "A lot of people are not going to be able to afford a costume this year."

Costumes will likely cost customers $5-10 more this year, Phantom Halloween’s (a store in Northridge, California) Ryan Goldman told CNN.

He was quoted as saying that he’s trying to keep the price of child costumes the same while boosting the price of adult costumes.

Goldman said some makeup will remain the same price because it is made in Vietnam, India, or the UK.

Many sellers also decided that some pieces are not worth selling this year due to import costs.

Meanwhile, a prop called “Cagey the Clown" – a 6.5-ft tall clown holding a screaming child in a cage – was reportedly being sold at $399.99. This year, it would cost customers closer to $600.