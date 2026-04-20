Trump tariff refund process begins: CBP launches portal for businesses after SCOTUS strikes down emergency import duties

A new refund system for businesses that paid tariffs later ruled unconstitutional by the US Supreme Court will open on Monday (April 20) at 8 a.m., according to US Customs and Border Protection (CBP).

Importers and their brokers will be able to file claims through an online portal to recover payments made under tariffs imposed during the Trump administration.

“Importers and their brokers will be able to begin claiming refunds through an online portal beginning at 8 a.m.,” CBP said, adding that it will administer the process in phases.

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The court said Trump “usurped Congress’ tax-setting role” when he introduced broad import duties citing trade deficits as a national emergency.

While the ruling did not directly address refunds, the US Court of International Trade later determined that companies were entitled to recover payments made under the invalid tariffs.

Billions in claims expected CBP data submitted in court filings shows that more than 330,000 importers paid around $166 billion across over 53 million shipments.

As of mid-April, 56,497 importers had registered in the electronic system and were eligible for refunds worth about $127 billion, including interest, the agency said, as per AP.

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However, not all imports will qualify immediately, with the initial phase covering only specific tariff entries, including estimated but not finalised payments or those within 80 days of final accounting.

Consumers may not benefit directly While tariffs are initially paid by importers, many businesses pass costs on to consumers through higher prices. However, refunds issued through the new system will go directly to businesses, not customers.

Some companies are facing class-action lawsuits seeking reimbursement for shoppers, including major retailers such as Costco and eyewear giant EssilorLuxottica.

Courier firms to pass on refunds Delivery companies like FedEx and UPS, which directly collect tariffs from consumers on imported goods, are expected to pass refunds on once received.

“Supporting our customers as they navigate regulatory changes remains our top priority,” FedEx said. “We are working with our customers as CBP begins processing refunds and plan to begin filing claims on April 20.”

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Gradual rollout CBP said the refund system will be rolled out in phases, prioritising more recent tariff payments first. Officials warned that technical issues and procedural checks could slow approvals and disbursements.

Despite the expected delays, businesses have been urged to prepare carefully and ensure accurate filings to avoid rejections.