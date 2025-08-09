Trump tariffs impact? Viral Instagram video shows hike in clothing prices at Walmart

Mercedes Chandler, an Instagram user, has recently shared a video from inside a Walmart store in the United States, claiming that President Donald Trump’s tariffs, which came into effect on 1 August, 2025 are directly causing price hikes across clothing sections and other items.

In the video, which has now gone viral, Chandler walks through Walmart and shows price tags on clothes and other items with original, lower prices removed or covered up and new, higher prices marked.

Details from the viral clip The video is captioned “Donald Trump’s tariffs are in full swing!" by the user who points to various products, including clothes of children and a backpack.

“Guys, the tariffs are in active effect," Chandler says. “Look at these clothes in Walmart. All the tags have these bottom pieces ripped off, but then you find one with the bottom still on – $10.98. The price is raised to $11.98.” they said.

“This is the effect of Donald Trump’s tariffs." Chandler continues, showing an outfit from the children’s section marked up from $6.98 to $10.98, and a backpack that previously sold for $19.97, now priced at $24.97.”

“That is a $4 increase," Chandler points out, adding that many price tags have been covered with white stickers to hide the original price.

“If you don’t believe me, go to your local, whether it be Walmart or Target and check this out for yourself," Chandler says in conclusion.

Netizens react to the post Netizens flooded the comment section of the post with a wave of different reactions. While most of the users criticized this change, some comments also took a sarcastic turn.

One user commented: “Was it worth it? Are we great yet?" Another added sarcastically, “Wasn’t China supposed to pay those tariffs?"

A supermarket employee shared their first hand experience of altering tags, “When i am assigned to rip prices off of clothes I purposely leave a few price tags on so y’all can see the difference.”

One user also said, “So many clothes are coming from India and other countries and he raised tariffs to 50% so we have to suffer.”

The latest in trump tariffs After Donald Trump assumed office in the White House, he reintroduced tariffs on a wide range of imports, arguing that these tariffs will make foreign goods more expensive which will give a competitive edge to American manufacturers.

Within the last few weeks, Trump has imposed an additional 25 per cent tariff on all Indian goods, bringing the total to 50 per cent. China also faces a 30 per cent tariff, even though it’s comparatively lower than India.

