Trump Tariff News LIVE Updates: Thaw ahead? India, US to push for ‘mutually beneficial’ pact amid 250% pharma levies

The Indian government, on Friday, announced that India and US will continue working together to finalise a "mutually beneficial trade agreement" as the nation navigates Trump's tariff blisters.
Trump's latest blow to India comes with the 100 per cent levy on branded and patented pharmaceutical products, imposed on Friday. The latest wave of tariffs will affect medicine prices, homebuyers, and logistics sector in the US, and will take effect on October 1.
The focus on pharmaceuticals, large trucks comes amid the 50% tariffs on all goods imported from India, on top of the pre-existing 10% baseline import duty on any good imported into the Western nation.
Announcing the decision on Truth Social, Donald Trump said, "Starting October 1st, 2025, we will be imposing a 100% Tariff on any branded or patented Pharmaceutical Product, unless a Company IS BUILDING their Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Plant in America. "IS BUILDING" will be defined as, "breaking ground" and/or "under construction." There will, therefore, be no Tariff on these Pharmaceutical Products if construction has started."
India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), on Friday, 26 September 2025, said that it is closely monitoring the new 100% tariff rates imposed by US President Donald Trump on all branded and patented pharmaceutical drugs effective from 1 October 2025.
"We saw a notice yesterday on social media that talked about new tariffs. We've seen the report on pharma and other products, and the relevant ministry and department are closely monitoring the matter and examining its impact..." said Randhir Jaiswal, the official spokesperson for MEA on Friday.
Singapore's pharmaceutical industry association said it is monitoring developments closely in response to US' plans to target the sector with a 100% tariff from next month, as per reports
Trump also imposed tariffs on the following items:
- Kitchen cabinets: 50%
- Bathroom vanities and related products: 50%
- Upholstered furniture: 30%
- Heavy trucks: 25%
Indian pharmaceutical stocks fell 2% on Friday after Trump announced a 100% tariff on imports of branded and patented drugs, effective from October 1. Read here
Trump has slapped 100 per cent tariff on branded or patented pharmaceutical products, companies with manufacturing plants in US spared.