Trump Tariff News LIVE Updates: Thaw ahead? India, US to push for ‘mutually beneficial’ pact amid 250% pharma levies

Trump Tariff News LIVE Updates: The Indian government, on Friday, announced that India and US will continue working together to finalise a “mutually beneficial trade agreement” as the nation navigates Trump's tariff blisters.

Trump's latest blow to India comes with the 100 per cent levy on branded and patented pharmaceutical products, imposed on Friday. The latest wave of tariffs will affect medicine prices, homebuyers, and logistics sector in the US, and will take effect on October 1.

The focus on pharmaceuticals, large trucks comes amid the 50% tariffs on all goods imported from India, on top of the pre-existing 10% baseline import duty on any good imported into the Western nation.

Announcing the decision on Truth Social, Donald Trump said, “Starting October 1st, 2025, we will be imposing a 100% Tariff on any branded or patented Pharmaceutical Product, unless a Company IS BUILDING their Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Plant in America. “IS BUILDING” will be defined as, “breaking ground” and/or “under construction.” There will, therefore, be no Tariff on these Pharmaceutical Products if construction has started.”